West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Another Californian Is Mugged and it Was All Caught on Video

Be on the lookout for a man with wringing hands and a moving mandible. He's wanted in a brutal mugging. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report where yet another Californian was found knocked out and left for dead in front of a huge group of witnesses who did nothing to help him. The entire attack was captured on video.

Leg sweep

Indeed, the battle between California Gov. Gavin Newsom should have been stopped under the Mercy Rule the moment his opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, executed this leg sweep.

It’s a blessing for DeSantis that California doesn’t enforce criminal laws anymore.



Because he murdered Newsom tonight.

pic.twitter.com/Yp6odhATR7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 1, 2023

We offered Sean Hannity 30 questions to use in the debate, and he hit upon several of the themes necessary for an honest and robust exchange.

Newsom has a very difficult story to tell about California. But he tried, touting the beauty and economic vitality of the state and tried to savage DeSantis with slicing and dicing percentage increases and decreases in crime stats, but DeSantis checkmated him.

“And so, what California represents is the Biden-Harris agenda on steroids. They would love nothing more than to get four more years to be able to take the California model nationally. That would be disastrous for working people in this country," DeSantis said.

Politico may have had the most interesting take on the debate. The leftist news website tasked a body language expert to deconstruct the debate between Newsom and DeSantis on Fox News Thursday night. It went something like this: Gavin Newsom looked really good while being thoroughly owned. "Newsom’s pearly whites were the perfect contrast. Throughout the night, when DeSantis went on the attack, Newsom blunted his blows with that charming smile," Politico reported.

Newsom looked comfortable in Fox News enemy territory, but Sean Hannity in a previous interview had given him "a back rub with a happy ending," so maybe he knew Hannity was in no danger of piling on. Still, kudos to Newsom for going on Fox.

However, few were buying Newsom's California's perfect act though he looked sincere saying it. His "Duchenne smile, which... is perceived as more genuine, authentic and therefore trustworthy at a subconscious level," said Joe Navarro, a former FBI body language expert.

DeSantis "shifted his lower mandible side to side," when he disagreed with Newsom. "His chin acted as a barometer of what bothered him. You could see this when Newsom challenged him on the murder rate in Florida, calling him a "hypocrite," the FBI body language expert said.

"When he shifts his jaw like that, it’s clear that he’s feeling stressed. The repetitive shifting of the chin indirectly stimulates the masseteric nerve, a branch of the trigeminal nerve that innervates the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) of the jaw, which in turn sends signals to the brain that ameliorate stress. That repetitive stimulation of the TMJ helps people calm down."

Or, put another way, an attorney deployed with a U.S. Navy SEAL team may be willing to go to verbal war over lies. Just a thought.

While his "temporomandibular joint" may have been twitching, the body language expert said DeSantis looked more comfortable and was "using his hands like exclamation points or batons, castigating Newsom and pointing directly at him. These more confident, forceful gestures made him appear much more like a leader and contender than his previous debate style with his fellow conservatives."

Oakland paragliders

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ report wouldn't be complete if we didn't include the Hamas love fest held at the Oakland, Calif., City Council meeting Monday night. Speaker after speaker stepped to the podium to spew anti-Semitic hate, declare that Israel lied about the Hamas terror attack of October 7, and deny the genocidal attack by peaceful Palestinians.

Last night the Oakland City Council voted on a resolution to call for a ceasefire.



A city council member tried to insert language condemning Hamas.



This was the reaction… pic.twitter.com/r7aTb2mkrQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 28, 2023

The Oakland Hamas fans were so vile that even Gavin Newsom felt he had to say something. He didn't denounce the obvious racists at the podium, but he did say that "Hamas is a terrorist organization."

Panga 'tourism'

During Thursday night's debate, Newsom attempted to sell the idea that he was for a secure border. You may insert a laugh track here.

Southern California has been victim to a stream of "panga" boat incursions over the last several years. These boats come ashore carrying illegal aliens from China and other parts of the world. They wash up, distribute the human cargo, and drive off faster than any law enforcement officer can arrive to arrest them.

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week. Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

We're sure the swells of Malibu can expect more of these boats washing ashore.

Red shirts, red heart

This week I've been telling you about the end to the Portland teachers union strike. Teachers once again kept thousands of students home while they indulged in their civic extortion.

Sunshine Meadow Mcfaul Amadoro, who teaches at Portland's Grant High School, said on social media that if kids didn't hit the picket lines in solidarity with teachers, she wouldn't bother to write them a letter of recommendation. Good grief, no wonder the union issued a plea for teachers to shut up.

In another piece, I told the story of one middle school teacher, a member of the union executive board, who admitted the obvious: the strike really wasn't about the kids but about "raw power."

Teachers have demanded a number of items, among them "housing" for at-risk families, as if Portland doesn't spend tens of millions on that. But teachers want control of the process. Golden-Fields says the strike has shown that "using our raw power has been amazing to see." And she's open about the reasons. "If we're going to have our schools be our safety net, be our backstop then we'd better start funding them."

The red mobs steal Christmas

And finally, pro-Hamas mobs are now ruining Christmas.

However, why let a festival with peaceful merrymakers go to waste when the left's renta-mobs can ruin it? The mob crashed civic events in Portland, Ore., Seattle, and even Nantucket, Mass., in honor of the celebration of the Lord, who was a Jew, after all, so revelers must have had it coming. I know what you're thinking. Aren't protests the only "civic events" allowed to happen in Seattle and Portland? Good point. The net effect was that decent people attending the Christmas tree lighting had their night ruined by the mob, and the city did nothing about it.

Have a great week. What else can you do?

