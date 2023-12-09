Christian Traitors Join Forces With Atheists To Trash Believers In 'Christian Nationalism' Documentary

Actor and director Rob Reiner announced he has a brand-spanking-new project coming out called "God & Country," which is all about informing the masses in America about a danger rising up in culture and politics that threatens to destroy democracy and freedom as we know it: Christian Nationalism (CN).

What is Christian Nationalism you ask? That's actually a really good question. Nobody really seems to have a concrete explanation or definition that everyone agrees on when it comes to defining the ideology. At best, it's the idea that the world should be comprised of nation-states with legal systems and governments based on the principles of the Holy Bible, thus making them "Christian" in a general sense.

That's one way to look at it, anyway. There are many other flavors the CN philosophy, though this one above is probably the one most people who promote the idea actually hold to. It would be, primarily, a return to the cultural application of moral values the United States had back in the 1950s. That doesn't mean it would like like the 50s, just similar. And, apparently, the idea of having that kind of world, where the traditional family unit is the accepted and celebrated norm, movies and television aren't saturated in filth, and markets are free is terrifying to the godless heathens like Reiner who seem to think CN means forcing all people to become Christians and attend church.

“Christian Nationalism is not only a danger to our Country, it’s a danger to Christianity itself. Our film will be coming to theaters In February. Watch the trailer here,” Reiner said in a post on X

Christian Nationalism is not only a danger to our Country, it’s a danger to Christianity itself. Our film will be coming to theaters In February. Watch the trailer here.pic.twitter.com/LJmu1nILNy — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 7, 2023

What's even more disturbing, however, is that there are a ton of Christians who are joining forces with Reiner to make this film. Think about this for a second. Christians are supposed to settle "in-house" disagreements on doctrine with each other, not turn to people like Reiner who don't even believe in the existence of God. What in the world is going on here?

It's pretty clear that Reiner isn't making this movie because he is worried about the future of Christianity. He just wants an opportunity to drop the hammer down on all of his enemies at one time. And the very ones he's targeting are helping him do it. You have to be either naïve or totally stupid to think participating in this film was a good idea.

According to the Daily Wire:

But critics viewed the film as proof that Reiner “doth protest too much,” arguing that the “documentary” was just a convenient excuse for him to attack both Christians and conservatives in one fell swoop. “Is this like a funny Spinal Tap mockumentary? If so it’s brilliant,” The Babylon Bee’s Kyle Mann posted on X.

Is this like a funny Spinal Tap mockumentary? If so it's brilliant — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 8, 2023

Students For Life President Kristan Hawkins noted that one of the film’s “villains” was Scott Smith, the Virginia father who was arrested for “disrupting” a school board meeting in Loudoun County because the school had failed to address the sexual assault of his daughter. “Showing the arrest of the dad at that school board meeting because his daughter was sexually assaulted, as if *HE* is the bad guy, is a WILD narrative choice,” she posted.

“Avowed atheist Rob Reiner: ‘I’m looking for Christians to interview in my documentary slamming Christians.’ David French, Phil Vischer, Russell Moore: ‘Say no more, fam,'” Mann continued.

Avowed atheist Rob Reiner: "I'm looking for Christians to interview in my documentary slamming Christians."



David French, Phil Vischer, Russell Moore: "Say no more, fam." https://t.co/Zb3hjiPUNO — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 8, 2023

“It’s hilarious to me how terrified Leftists are of normal Christians who dare to take their faith outside the walls of the church,” Joel Berry also remarked.

It’s hilarious to me how terrified Leftists are of normal Christians who dare to take their faith outside the walls of the church. https://t.co/ClDmVfShPQ — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) December 8, 2023

In another post, Sean Davis of The Federalist said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? The answer to the last question, at least for David French and Russell Moore, appears to be ‘a cameo in a Meatball fever dream masquerading as a documentary.'”

Reiner is faking outrage about something that has no means of actually working itself out in our nation on a wide scale in order to make Christians and conservatives look like fools. It's apparently a label well deserved since they are actually helping someone to lampoon them and their beliefs.

As the old Vonage commercials used to say, people do dumb things.