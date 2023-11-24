The Morning Briefing: OK—Why Is Nikki Haley Still in the Republican Race?

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sornatello felt that he was at his most perspicacious after a dedicated Speedo/Shake Weight weekend.
I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving Day. This will be a quick one today, then everyone can get to all of the Black Friday fun.
Last week, we discussed Nikki Haley's monumental blunder regarding social media privacy. It was so egregious that I and many others thought that her candidacy was all but over. The former governor and ambassador is still sticking around. but her prospects just took another hit. A pro-DeSantis Super PAC recently released an ad that features Haley sounding like the leader of a Hillary Clinton fan club.
The ad features brutal back-to-back clips in Haley’s own voice of the candidate praising Hillary Clinton and honoring her as the reason she got into politics. It concludes with a nail-on-chalkboard sound bite of Clinton’s infamous hyena-like cackle.
Why any Republican, even twenty years ago, would have thought that sucking up to Hillary Clinton, of all people, was a solid political move is beyond me.
The biggest problem with Haley's social media idea was that it showed how out of touch she is with conservative voters. This fan girl for Hillary stuff is a sign that she may never have been in touch in the first place.
It's important to remember that even Democrats don't really like Granny Maojackets. She went into the 2008 election as the overwhelming favorite and the Dems ditched her for Barack Obama so quickly that it was difficult to remember that she was ever the frontrunner.
During the 2016 campaign, her people workshopped over 60 slogans to try and enhance her image.
We know how that worked out.
Hillary Clinton has always been a horrible human being. The fact that Nikki Haley was inspired by Mrs. C. should be her ticket out of this primary race. The sooner she leaves, the sooner she and Hillary can hit the breakfast Franzia and be cackle buddies.
If you're looking for a Black Friday deal that doesn't involve running the risk of being trampled in the Home Entertainment department at your favorite big box store, have we got a deal for you. Today through Monday, you can become a VIP member and receive an insane 60% discount with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. At that rate, you can become a VIP Gold member for less than 40 bucks a year. That gives you access to all of the premium content at all six Townhall Media sites — PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy.
You'll not only be informed and entertained, but you'll also be supporting our efforts to be the bearers of truth as we head into one of the most important election years in American history.
Win/Win!
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].
Everything Isn't Awful
How a bear reacts to a mirror in the forest pic.twitter.com/qcRVIaui60— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 22, 2023
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. This Thanksgiving, Pass (on) the Microwaved Steak
Ban "migrants." The Pipes Are Calling: Dublin Burns After Immigrant Stabs 5, Including Three Children
WATCH: DeSantis Camp Releases BRUTAL Ad Exposing Nikki Haley’s Ties to Clinton
Maya Kowalski's Lawyer Responds to Media Defending Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Child Abusers
Tucker Carlson Makes Grave Prediction for 2024... And He’s Probably Right
To the Virtue-Signaling Left, Happy Genocide Day! (To Everybody Normal and Decent, Happy Thanksgiving)
The Winner of the Most Nauseating Liberal Article Condemning Thanksgiving Is...
Thursday Thoughts: Thanksgiving All Year Long
VDH. Can Europe Become Western Again?
Thanksgiving: Washington, Lincoln, the Pilgrims, and the Virtue of Gratitude
Townhall Mothership
Here's What Happened When Pro-Hamas Agitators Tried to Shut Down the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Some NYT Magazine Editor Resigned Over the Israel-Hamas War. Her Letter Is Outrageous.
There's More Legal Trouble for New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Or any year. Americans Aren't Thankful for Biden This Year
Should We Invite Gun Discussions Among Others?
Intruder Shot by Florida Homeowner Had Just Been Released on Bail
Community Colleges and Trade Schools Are Largely Void of Israel-Hamas Protests
Thanks to Bidenomics, Your Thanksgiving Costs 110% of 2020's; On the Bright Side, You're Making Less
Here's What We Know So Far About the 2 People Who Died in NY Rainbow Bridge Explosion
That clears things up. Netanyahu Orders Mossad to Hunt Down Hamas Leaders 'Wherever They Are'
Rep. Cori Bush Appalled by 'Blatant Misogynoir' Against Kamala Harris
'It's A Mystery': WaPo Senior Political Correspondent Wonders Why It's Hard To Get An Uber In DC
VIP
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Netherlands and Argentina: Backlash Against Globalism
The Universal Themes That Make Thanksgiving Such a Joy
The CDC Wants You To 'Keep Your Holiday Plans' Under One Condition
Around the Interwebz
Slay, Queen. Dolly Parton Plays NFL Halftime Show As A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Sings Iconic Hits
Meet “Amaterasu”: Astronomers detect highest energy cosmic ray since 1991
There Are Seven Differences Separating These Scenes—Try Spotting Them All
Reduct This
Oh No! Vegan Friend Comparing Animal Consumption to Racism on Thanksgiving Again: https://t.co/fz9CBnXFIT pic.twitter.com/MWjqh4rLcH— Reductress (@Reductress) November 23, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Mont Sainte-Victoire, 1902–06 https://t.co/LgEaMHyHUH pic.twitter.com/e8Iotkc2zU— Paul Cezanne (@cezanneart) November 24, 2023
Join the conversation as a VIP Member