The Morning Briefing: OK—Why Is Nikki Haley Still in the Republican Race?

Last week, we discussed Nikki Haley's monumental blunder regarding social media privacy. It was so egregious that I and many others thought that her candidacy was all but over. The former governor and ambassador is still sticking around. but her prospects just took another hit. A pro-DeSantis Super PAC recently released an ad that features Haley sounding like the leader of a Hillary Clinton fan club.

Ben covered the story:

The ad features brutal back-to-back clips in Haley’s own voice of the candidate praising Hillary Clinton and honoring her as the reason she got into politics. It concludes with a nail-on-chalkboard sound bite of Clinton’s infamous hyena-like cackle. Why any Republican, even twenty years ago, would have thought that sucking up to Hillary Clinton, of all people, was a solid political move is beyond me.

The biggest problem with Haley's social media idea was that it showed how out of touch she is with conservative voters. This fan girl for Hillary stuff is a sign that she may never have been in touch in the first place.

It's important to remember that even Democrats don't really like Granny Maojackets. She went into the 2008 election as the overwhelming favorite and the Dems ditched her for Barack Obama so quickly that it was difficult to remember that she was ever the frontrunner.

During the 2016 campaign, her people workshopped over 60 slogans to try and enhance her image.

We know how that worked out.

Hillary Clinton has always been a horrible human being. The fact that Nikki Haley was inspired by Mrs. C. should be her ticket out of this primary race. The sooner she leaves, the sooner she and Hillary can hit the breakfast Franzia and be cackle buddies.

