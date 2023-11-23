The Pipes Are Calling: Dublin Burns After Immigrant Stabs 5, Including Three Children

Kevin Downey Jr. | 11:35 PM on November 23, 2023
Niall Carson

Dublin is burning after a man described as Algerian allegedly stabbed five people at a school today, three of them children.

Dublin protestors allegedly responded to this latest domestic terror attack by setting fire to vehicles and buildings, including a hotel used to house immigrants.

Irish police and news outlets, obeisant to their globalist Marxist masters, are turning on their own and referring to the protestors as a "lunatic, hooligan faction driven by a far-right ideology." Or maybe the Irish are tired of being attacked by people who are pipelined into their country by globalists.

Remember that term "far-right." It's the latest hobgoblin moniker given to people who dare stand up for their rights, their family, and their country.

FACT-O-RAMA! Weak English cops sat on their hands for years and did nothing as Muslim men raped thousands of English women, many of them repeatedly, for fear of being called "racists." When forced to report on the sexual savagery, guttless news outlets referred to the rapists as "Asian grooming gangs," hoping to hide their origins.

The world's news media apparatchiks sprang into action. England's BBC bent a knee to the Klaus Schwab types and described the attacker as "an Irish citizen, who has lived in the country for 20 years," somehow forgetting to mention he is apparently Algerian.

The Irish are protesting and demanding an end to mass immigration, which isn't easy since Ireland enacted Draconian "hate speech" laws that make it all but impossible to state an opinion about immigrants "a person or persons because they are associated with a protected characteristic" without ending up in jail for up to five years.

A "significant number" of so-called hooligans were allegedly arrested, though this looter appears to not be Irish.

Mosques are allegedly being targeted as well.

Ireland isn't alone. The worldwide battle against globalism is on.

Argentina recently voted in an anti-leftard populist. Spain has been protesting against socialism for three weeks.

The Netherlands waved a big middle finger to the World Economic Forum and voted in a pro-farmer leader. The usual bootlicking global news myrmidons, including CNN, Bloomberg, NPR, Reuters, and. of course, Al Jazeera, have all labeled the populist winner, Geert Wilders, as being a "far right" boogeyman.

     RELATED: How Did We Miss This Video? The WEF Told Us in 2018 That They Are Bolshies and They Are Coming for   the United States of America

Most importantly, Trump is beating Biden in almost every poll.

The world has a wonderful chance at beating back the neo-commies looking to enslave us all. It's tragic that it had to take brutal attacks on women and children -- as seen in Ireland, Israel, and numerous countries around the planet -- to wake people up.

Don't be afraid of being called a "racist" or any other slur for standing up for your country. It's simply a childish vehicle being used to control you and shame you into subjugation.


