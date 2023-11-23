Tucker Carlson Makes Grave Prediction for 2024... And He’s Probably Right

The 2016 presidential election was particularly bad, as the Hillary campaign colluded with the Obama administration to frame Trump with colluding with Russia to steal the election. Four years later, Democrats exploited the COVID pandemic to unilaterally change election laws for nefarious purposes.

Advertisement

What’s in store for us in 2024? According to Tucker Carlson, it’s going to be worse. He predicted that the 2024 election will be "like nothing we've ever seen” during a speech at the RiskOn360 Global Success Conference in Las Vegas.

“I flew out here across the country this morning and spent five hours texting people … and I gotta tell you, every single person I texted, with the exception of my wife — who’s not on the internet at all — was angry and paranoid,” Carlson said. “Seriously, and these are not crazy people. These are normal good people with like kids and stuff. With a vested interest in Americans’ success. These are not the burn-it-down caucus. These are the, you know, these are the people you want voting.”

“And I have to say after assessing their views for five hours, I think they were justified in both. They had every reason to be angry and all the evidence required to become paranoid,” Carlson continued. “I’m just telling you once again, what you already know, which is this is going to be — the next year is going to be, I think I’d bet my house on it, really like nothing we’ve ever seen in the country. And everyone can kind of feel that. You know, most of our perceptions come through intuition rather than reason.”

Advertisement

“But if you’re close to your dog, you know, the dog knows exactly what’s going on … they just watch and they feel. And people are very much the same. And if something bad is about to happen, everybody gets jumpy. And everybody’s really jumpy right now,” he added.

“Your gut is the one thing that doesn’t lie to you. Your gut only has your interest in mind. It is not trying to sell you a product, or convince you to vote for it,” Carlson pointed out. “If you feel like you’re being lied to, you’re 100 percent right — you are being lied to. And if you feel like something very intense in history is about to happen, don’t ignore it. Don’t panic. There’s not profit in that, you can’t control it — you’re not in charge of history."

Carlson then referenced the 2024 election specifically.

“You’ve got two people people running for president — one of them is literally senile,” Carlson said before noting that he doesn’t actually believe Biden is in charge of anything, “yet he’s standing for reelection at the age of 80.”

As for Trump, “Every time he gets indicted and every time they tack years onto this potential sentence, he becomes more popular — and now he’s winning.”

Advertisement

That’s right, Trump is winning. The polls are showing it, and Democrats are perhaps even more desperate than they were in 2016 or 2020. They’ve already tried to stop him by getting him removed from the ballot in various states, and, of course, through literally prosecuting him. What’s next?

You can watch the entire speech here:

Always trust your gut. If you feel like they're lying to you, they are. pic.twitter.com/zkKYtRUbrf — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 21, 2023







