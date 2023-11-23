Maya Kowalski's Lawyer Responds to Media Defending Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Child Abusers

The Tampa Bay Times has come out swinging at CRPS sufferer and victorious plaintiff Maya Kowalski, her family, and her attorneys in the last two weeks since the verdict of $261 million was awarded to her by a Florida jury for the abuse she suffered at the hands of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (JHACH) doctors and staff.

On November 13, the Tampa Bay Times published an article by Christopher O’Donnell entitled “Can All Children’s Hospital Afford $261 Million in Damages?” in which O’Donnell opined that the poor hobos at JHACH (one of the largest and most well-known hospital conglomerates in the world) are barely scraping by and that that awful jury award is going to bankrupt them!

“[T]he hospital potentially faces a massive outlay that could force it to tap cash reserves, possibly impacting future credit ratings and delaying future expansion projects, the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer Sherron Rogers testified during the trial.”

O’Donnell couldn’t get the hospital on the record for this hit piece, which means he has no idea whether or not they can pay it and instead went to a professor unconnected with JHACH who said what he wanted to hear.

Hospitals typically rely on a combination of self-insurance carried by physicians and other medical staffers and commercial insurance to cover liability and malpractice claims, said Robert Bonar, a professor and program director of the Master of Health Care Administration at George Washington University. But with such a large award, All Children’s may need to tap into multiple commercial policies to cover the loss, Bonar said. And the hospital will be liable for the self-insured retention, similar to a deductible, which the hospital must pay before the insurer covers any loss. Hospitals could have deductibles of as much as $1 million per policy.

Well, perhaps JHACH should have thought about that before they imprisoned a sick child, refused to believe her, battered her, and drove her mother to suicide. Maya Kowalski’s attorney, Greg Anderson, spoke to PJ Media and said he handed O’Donnell a thumb drive with all the proof he needed to show the public that JHACH could afford the bill that is due the plaintiff, but for some reason O’Donnell left it out of his report. O'Donnell mislead readers to believe that JHACH only had $592 million available. "The $261 million award of compensatory and punitive damages to Maya Kowalski and her family amounts to close to half of the $592 million in revenue that the St. Petersburg hospital reported on its 2021 tax return, the most recent available," he wrote. This is not even close to the facts presented in court.

“They have $272,000,000 in insurance and are holding over $600,000,000 in ready cash since 2021. They are part of an $8 Billion conglomerate and have a $1.2 billion net worth themselves,” said Anderson. “In our case, the jury found they had fraudulently billed $500,000 treating CRPS.”

Not only did the Times fail to disclose JHACH’s true financial situation but they left out a video showing that JHACH administration is unrepentant for what they did.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

“The Tampa Bay Times has in its possession but has refused to release an internal video proving that JHACH has no remorse for any of the events that destroyed the Kowalski family. I know. I personally gave the jump drive with it on there to O’Donnell,” Anderson told PJM.

We reached out to O'Donnell to explain why he left out the proper financial records from his article. As of publishing, he has not responded.

Hi Chris, is it true that Greg Anderson gave you a thumb drive with the financial info on it that contradicts what you reported in this article? Why didn't you include the Plaintiff's attorney's information? I'm writing an article about it and would appreciate a quick response — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) November 23, 2023

The continued attacks on the victim of horrific medical abuse are inexcusable, including a new motion filed by the defense the day before Thanksgiving asking for a new trial and accusing the jury of misconduct. “Even now, JHACH continues a war on the Kowalskis by alleging we improperly influenced the jury.”

The motion asking for a new trial is full of outlandish claims about Juror number 1, the jury foreman, whose wife is a true crime fan. JHACH thinks it can impugn the juror based on his wife’s social media activity and X follows (including me and YouTubers who covered the trial.) The most laughable allegation in the motion is that the husband and wife live in the same house and so it must be impossible that the two could not be sharing information the juror was instructed not to share! It is absurd, and Judge Carroll is set to hear it on Monday. I would link you to the motion, but the defense doxed the juror and his wife by publishing not only their names, but photographs, social media posts, and address. One has to wonder who will want to serve on a jury in the future, giving up weeks of their lives for a pittance, if their spouse can be stalked and harassed online by the losing party’s attorneys.

The Tampa Bay Times appears to be all in on swinging the bat for JHACH despite the jury’s findings that JHACH committed malpractice, false imprisonment, battery, and fraudulent billing, not to mention driving an innocent mother to suicide. Instead of presenting both sides, the “unbiased” corporate media ignored evidence in their possession from the plaintiff and took it upon themselves to mount a defense for their fellow corporate conglomerate.

“Being a 501c3 does not entitle a company to immunity from the consequences of its actions. How many colleges and sports organizations have we seen use this ‘… but we do so much good in the community!’ line?,” said Anderson. “Bernie Maddoff gave millions to Johns Hopkins and I don’t see them giving that back.”