The Morning Briefing: San Francisco Goes Full Potemkin Village to Suck Up to Commie Xi Jinping

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. As Elderrama was fond of telling the acolytes: "We know not why the butterfly burps."

As my good friend and colleague Kevin Downey Jr. and I often say, the reason we call people commies is because they are, in fact, commies.

American Democrats can hem and haw all they want to about whether they've gone full commie, but the proof is in the Karl Marx-inspired pudding.

The city of San Francisco was once acknowledged as one of the crown jewels of not just the United States of America, but of the entire Western Hemisphere. Now, after being in the clutches of the far-left reaches of the Democratic party, it has become a sad lesson in the perils of leftist rule.

Crime and homelessness are now the hallmarks of this once glorious American city. Citizens are fleeing in droves, and retail establishments are deciding that they can't make battling liberal-encouraged crime a functional business model. Now, in one of the most insidious harmonic convergences of leftism, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is coming to the City by the Bay to meet with President LOLEightyonemillion.

Hard left meets getting there soon.

So, what does San Francisco do to prepare for this? It fakes it, which Rick wrote about:

The city of San Francisco is expecting 20,000 attendees and half as many hangers-on. The San Francisco Police Department is bringing in hundreds of extra cops from around the Bay area to augment a security plan created by the U.S. Secret Service. Now, you've read a lot on the PJ Media website about the excruciating troubles of a once beautiful city. San Francisco is in the midst of a "doom loop" that appears to be irreversible. But that doesn't mean that the city's politicians can't hide the evidence of decline and spiff up their downtown so that it appears almost like a normal city. And that's what they did. The hundreds of tents that lined the sidewalks near the Moscone Center and in the Tenderloin District have been removed. The parks have been swept of homeless residents. The open-air drug markets are gone. Meanwhile, the city's shelters are filled to bursting.

This is classic Russian Potemkin Village stuff. Clean everything up so that the visiting luminaries think that all is well.

The sad thing about this is that they're putting on a show for other commies. The Potemkin Village shtick was a charade for Western visitors back in the day. Now San Francisco is putting on its Labor Day best to look good for the real commie pros.

What we're seeing here is the real leftist attitude towards the people they pretend to champion. The downtrodden are disposable pawns as far as the Democrats are concerned. They campaign on caring, then sweep the poor under the rug when their presence is inconvenient.

San Francisco isn't an anomaly, it's the future of the Republic if the Democrats stay in power. It's also the perfect campaign ad for every Republican running for office next year.

