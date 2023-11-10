Shock Poll Shows That Even California Hates Biden and Newsom Running the State Into the Ground

It was beginning to seem like nothing could sway Californian opinions on the Democrats and their one-party government, which has been running the state into the ground since pushing for a failed high-speed railway project between two areas with very low population. However, The Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies released a poll showing that Californians have finally had enough of President Joe Biden and Governor Gavin Newsom’s disastrous leadership.

The multi-billion-costing project was only the first of failed policies that have taken the Golden State from one of the most coveted places in the world to a communist bloc where any sane businessman has already fled for the greener pastures of Texas or Florida. Even with signs of California’s authoritarian Democrat regime pushing draconian COVID-19 lockdowns by treating its citizens like prisoners, the voting population came out in force to support Joe Biden in 2020 and Gavin Newsom in 2022.

Since then, inflation has hit California harder than almost any other state because California’s Democrat policies hit businesses even harder than the rest of the country. Newsom enacted a mandate on trucking, which requires fleets in California to abide by insane environmental standards no other state requires, making the cost of transporting goods far higher than anywhere else in the country. Couple that with more than a dollar paid in taxes and fees per gallon of gas and Californians are squeezed with more than $6/gallon gas in many areas of the state.

The list of failures continues as fires have ravaged California, upping homeowners’ insurance premiums to bank-breaking levels because of a lack of forest management. A housing crisis exists, even with the mass exodus of citizens, to the point where San Francisco Bay Area houses are still the highest prices in the country with no signs of softening like much of the rest of the real estate market.

On top of all the general economic failures squeezing Californians’ bank accounts, San Francisco and other major cities have been entirely run into the ground and turned into crime havens where it’s not safe to even get off the freeway.

Even through 2023, the Democrat leadership responsible for the catastrophes could get through politically unscathed — until now.

The Berkeley GIS’s most recent poll shows Joe Biden finally has a majority of Californians disapproving of his job as president. 52% of Californians voiced their disdain for the president, demonstrating that there is finally a breaking point for citizens. This upward tick in disapproval came completely from Democrats and independents, as almost all the state’s Republicans had already disapproved of Biden’s job.

For Gavin Newsom, he boasts a 49% disapproval rating, with only 44% of Californians thinking he’s doing a good job. The 7% who don’t know might be part of the homeless encampments in San Francisco doped up on fentanyl, but they were unavailable for comment for PJ Media as I was too afraid to park my car there to ask their thoughts.

The poll states that there’s no one issue in which the Democrats lost favor with the voters. Still, timing-wise, it seems it has to do more with the Democrat split regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as liberals have gone at each others’ throats over the topic over the last few weeks.

Despite the state’s troubles, the poll still shows Biden defeating President Trump in the 2024 election. Californians may hate the jobs Biden and Newsom are doing but not enough to make a change to fix the problems.