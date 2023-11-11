Maya Kowalski Files Criminal Complaint Against Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for Sexual Assault

Maya Kowalski and her family just won a landmark judgment against Johns Hopkins All Children's hospital in the amount of $261 million dollars for false imprisonment, battery, and a litany of other injustices. You can read the details of that via the link. But something that came out in the trial outside of the presence of the jury, which wasn't allowed in as evidence, was Maya's testimony that she was sexually assaulted by someone dressed as a doctor while she was being held away from her family in the pediatric intensive care unit.

The allegation was not allowed into the trial because it wasn't in the original lawsuit due to Maya disclosing the incident to her attorney after the action was filed. Maya's attorney, Greg Anderson, says they have now filed a criminal complaint against JHACH officially with the police for that assault.

Maya told Judge Carroll that she was alone in her room in the PICU when a man with dirty blonde hair wearing glasses and a white coat came into her room and said he needed to "take a peek." He then lowered her pants and underwear and stared at her vagina for a long time which made her feel scared. Maya's parents weren't allowed into the hospital to visit with her except under supervision by a social worker, Cathi Bedy, who also was found by the jury to have intentionally harmed Maya.

Anderson was interviewed about the new complaint here:

Plaintiff attorney Gregory Anderson says the #Kowalksi family is set to file a sexual assault complaint against #JohnsHopkins All Children’s Hospital. The Kowalskis recently won a civl lawsuit against the facility for over $200M.#CourtTV What do YOU think? ⚖️👇 pic.twitter.com/8pmRMMpUNo — Court TV (@CourtTV) November 11, 2023

"I can tell everyone that today Maya Kowalski went to the Pinellas County Sherriff's department with my partner Nick Whitney and swore out a criminal complaint against Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital," he said. "I want to be clear that we have not been able to identify a specific perpetrator there," added Anderson. It could have been a staff member, he said, "but it very well could have been someone who snuck in there."

Anderson said one of the ways JHACH put Maya at risk of such an assault was to treat her like a "non-entity." The other children in the ward had families with them all the time and identifiers on the door with their names and decorations while Maya's room was marked with mysterious color-coded stickers with no nametag. The lack of similarity to the other rooms marked her room as occupied by someone who didn't have familial protection and was a target for a pedophile.

Just when you thought this case could not get worse, it does.