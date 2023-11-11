Alan Dershowitz Admits Barack Obama Has ‘Deep Hatred’ of Israel

During the Obama years, many voices on the right were calling out his apparent disdain for Israel. It was plainly obvious, but many on the left deluded themselves by taking Obama’s public statements in support of the Jewish State at face value while ignoring his actions. One voice on the left that finally seems to have woken up and is finally acknowledging Obama’s “deep hatred” of Israel is famed lawyer and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz. According to Dershowitz, Obama’s criticism of Israel since the October 7 terror attacks, like calling for an end to Israeli occuption, exposed Obama’s true feelings.

"Do you think Obama understands what his words have meant?” asked Fox News Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“I think so,” Dershowitz told her. “I think he always had a deep hatred of Israel in his heart. He hid it very well. He called me to the Oval Office, and he said Alan, you know I have Israel’s back. I didn’t know he had a target on it. He has never been supportive of Israel. And finally, his true feelings have come out now that he’s no longer president, doesn’t have to be elected.”

"He's never been supportive of Israel. And finally, his true feelings have come out now that he's no longer president and doesn't have to be elected,” he continued. "He has contributed enormously to the problem because he is respected among young people. And if he says the occupation is unbearable and that anything can be done to stop it, he is encouraging people to engage in their antisemitic, anti-Israel and anti-American attitudes. He should be ashamed of himself. He should apologize, but he won't."

Dershowitz has reportedly had a good relationship with Obama, but he said that relationship is now “over” because of his statements on the Israel-Hamas war.

I’m glad Dershowitz has seen the light, but it bothers me it took him so long to see Barack Obama for who he really is. In my 2016 book, The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama—yes, I know the title is a bit outdated now, I’ve heard it before—I called him the first anti-Israel president, and backed it up with a substantial list of Obama’s anti-Israel policies and actions. It didn’t take a political genius to see who Obama really was or what his true feelings toward Israel were. Why didn’t Alan Dershowitz and other liberals (particularly Jewish liberals) see what was going on at the time?

Thankfully, I think many Democrats are realizing that anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiments are a plague in the Democratic Party. Frankly, I believe Obama made such beliefs fashionable in the Democratic Party, even if many weren’t willing to acknowledge it. So, hopefully more will see what’s happening and come to similar epiphanies.

You can watch the full interview here: