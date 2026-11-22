House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who is expected to become the next speaker of the House, is making one thing clear before taking office: he has no interest in working directly with President Donald Trump's new White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

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During an interview with The New York Times, published on November 21, Jeffries was asked how he planned to work with the Trump administration, in this case with Miller, who has played a major role in shaping Trump's immigration policies.

His response was anything but friendly.

Watch Jeffries's response on X, shared by his official team.

Q: Do you imagine sitting down across with Stephen Miller?



Speaker-designate @HakeemJeffries: No, I made clear that Stephen Miller’s a stone-cold racist. Why would I deal with him at this point in time? This is the architect of Donald Trump’s violent mass deportation machine.… https://t.co/kFFvWil97g — Team Hakeem (@teamhakeemhq) November 21, 2026

This is not the first time Jeffries has attacked Miller. At a November 9 news conference, he made a similar statement, calling Miller racist when a reporter asked whether Miller could be a legislative partner for Democrats.

Watch Jeffries's earlier comments about Miller on X.

Jeffries: "Stephen Miller is a stone cold racist. His track record speaks for itself. And I've got zero interest in working with that kind of individual." https://t.co/E9HEd9CMkc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2026

For some background, Miller became White House chief of staff earlier this month, replacing Susie Wiles following the Republican Party's losses in the November 3 midterm elections. Before his promotion, Miller served as deputy chief of staff for policy and was one of the most influential figures behind Trump's immigration agenda. For example, Miller supported tough border security, significant increases in deportations, no amnesty, and even stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

Supporters of Miller see those tough policies as necessary to protect American communities and enforce federal immigration laws. Miller’s critics, on the other hand, including Jeffries, argue that the administration's deportation operations have gone way too far and harmed immigrant families.

The disagreement now matters even more because Democrats just won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterms. House Democrats nominated Jeffries for speaker on November 18. As speaker, Jeffries would be responsible for leading the House and helping negotiate legislation with the White House. That means he and Trump may need to work together on major issues, such as government spending, immigration policy, and healthcare.

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Trump has the power to veto, so he can essentially shut down every bill passed by Democrats unless the veto is overridden by a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate. But Democrats can strike a deal with Trump in some form. Jeffries has explained that, despite refusing to work with Miller, he is still open to talking with President Trump or perhaps working through other officials in the administration.

While Jeffries is calling Miller racist, I wonder how enforcing immigration law is deemed racist. How did we get to a point like this? I hope that if a deal is reached, it will be best for improving the safety and economic futures of the American people.

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