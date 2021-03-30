Exclusive: Feds Begin Hiring $144,000-Per-Year Babysitters for 'Urgent' Job Watching Kids Illegally Sent Over U.S. Border

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America, where teachers are back to in-person instruction… not for your kids, but for migrant teens who snuck over the border illegally and where the government is now attempting to hurriedly find $144,000-a-year babysitters to watch them as well. All on your dime.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management put out the call on March 25 for heads of departments and supervisors to find current and former federal employees to be reassigned temporarily to watch kids at illegal-alien holding facilities in Dallas, San Diego, San Antonio, and Ft. Bliss.

The feds appear to be trying to keep this job announcement on the low-pro, as it’s going out only to “heads of departments and agencies” on a link that is “not searchable on USAJOBS” webpage.

After Joe Biden announced his border plan to stop building the wall, open the border for illegal alien kids, and promised no deportations, Central Americans and the drug cartels answered the call and sent thousands of people to overwhelm the U.S. immigration system.

Mission accomplished.

There are so many unaccompanied minors that the DHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement put out the call for GS-9 to GS-15-level current and former federal employees who make anywhere from $46,083 to $143,598 per year to watch the kids whose own parents left them to the whims of human traffickers.

These are expensive babysitters.

Hourly rates start at $28.81 an hour to as high as $68.81for a GS-15 employee. Babysitters also get a per diem for hotel and travel for the 120-day long gig.

OPM and HHS are calling upon our Federal Agency family of exceptional public servants to lend support to this humanitarian effort through this detail opportunity. ORR’s Unaccompanied Children Program provides a safe and appropriate environment to children and youth who enter the United States without immigration status and without a parent or legal guardian who is able to provide for their physical and mental well-being. ORR provides a continuum of care for children, including placements in ORR foster care, shelter, and residential care providers that provide temporary housing and other services to unaccompanied children in ORR custody. ORR and its care providers work to ensure that children are released timely and safely from ORR custody to parents, other family members, or other adults (often referred to as “sponsors”) who can care for the child’s physical and mental well-being.

In addition to babysitting, the re-tasked federal workers are called upon to find somebody to “sponsor” the kids, such as a family member.

Employees would need to undergo a “Child Care” investigation, “which includes specific checks, as directed by the Crime Control Act of 1990, originally codified at 42 USC 13041, transferred to 34 USC 20351. These checks would also need to be performed on existing federal employees if they have not previously had a Child Care investigation or Child Care checks included as part of their investigation.” The memo goes on to note that the law allows “an individual to work provisionally before the childcare background investigation is complete so long as the person is ‘within sight and under the supervision of a staff person with respect to whom a background check has been completed.'”

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft” where you can hear her series on “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it here. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Parler, MeWe, Minds @VictoriaTaft