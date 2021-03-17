News & Politics

Smoking Gun: Here's Joe Biden Basically Inviting Illegal Aliens to Surge the Border

By Victoria Taft Mar 17, 2021 3:35 PM ET
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Now that Joe Biden has dummied up and pretended that there’s no crisis at the border, it’s instructive to go back and look at how he created the chaos. And we have discovered the smoking gun.

The Border Patrol has been muzzled and prevented from talking to the media, according to NBC News, but the American people have seen enough.

The officials say the restrictions are seen as an unofficial “gag order” and are often referred to that way among colleagues. The officials requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media about the topic.

Border Patrol officials have been told to deny all media requests for “ride-alongs” with agents along the southern land border; local press officers are instructed to send all information queries, even from local media, to the press office in Washington for approval; and those responsible for cultivating data about the number of migrants in custody have been reminded not to share the information with anyone to prevent leaks, the officials said.

But  Joe Biden has left enough bread crumbs in his official record for us to reach one inescapable conclusion: He caused this mess.

As Senator Ted Cruz pointed out recently in his devastating Twitter thread below, old Joe has promised not to deport illegal aliens. He promised, in fact, to welcome them, give them free health care, and free money from the recent $1.9 spendulous bill.

Here he is calling for illegal aliens to be released into the US and get taxpayer money.

Here’s Joe Biden vowing to not deport anyone for the first 100 days of his presidency as well as promising to end illegal alien detention forever. This means doing what his Leftist street rioters demand, getting rid of ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

And here’s candidate Biden promising again to end deportations and detentions.

Here’s candidate Biden promising all benefits accorded to citizens, and amnesty to all the illegal aliens sneaking across the border.

The above is what you might call evidence that he has encouraged this illegal activity currently overwhelming the U.S. border.

And the following is what you call the smoking gun.

Here’s Joe Biden in a Democratic debate, calling for a “SURGE TO THE BORDER” if he becomes president.

I would, in fact, make sure that there is, we immediately surge to the border, all those people seeking asylum, they deserve to be heard, that’s who we are, we are nation that says if you want to flee and you are fleeing oppression you should come.

And what a surge.

The New York Post reports that Biden’s own DHS director calls it the worst wave of humanity at the border in 20 years, but won’t call it a “crisis.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday disclosed that the migration surge at the US-Mexico border is likely the worst the situation has been in 20 years.

Mayorkas, who has refused to call the situation a “crisis,” said in a statement that “[w]e are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

Sounds like a crisis to us.

Joe Biden demanded a surge and he got one.

The question citizens of the U.S. should ask is, how does this help citizens again?

 

Victoria Taft is the host of The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft” where you can hear her series on “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it here. Follow her on Facebook,  TwitterParlerMeWeMinds @VictoriaTaft 

 

Conspiracy Theorist Gavin Newsom Says the People Leading His Recall Are Capitol Rioters Who Want to Implant Chips in People
Trump Vindicated as Federal Judge Rules Michigan Secretary of State Violated Election Laws
Sens. Warren and Sanders Paint 2 Million Californians as Extremists for Wanting Newsom Gone
A Study Shows VERY FEW Capitol Hill Rioters Were QAnon Red-Staters With Ties to ‘Right-Wing’ Groups
Tags: BORDER SECURITY JOE BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice