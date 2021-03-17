Smoking Gun: Here's Joe Biden Basically Inviting Illegal Aliens to Surge the Border

Now that Joe Biden has dummied up and pretended that there’s no crisis at the border, it’s instructive to go back and look at how he created the chaos. And we have discovered the smoking gun.

The Border Patrol has been muzzled and prevented from talking to the media, according to NBC News, but the American people have seen enough.

The officials say the restrictions are seen as an unofficial “gag order” and are often referred to that way among colleagues. The officials requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media about the topic. Border Patrol officials have been told to deny all media requests for “ride-alongs” with agents along the southern land border; local press officers are instructed to send all information queries, even from local media, to the press office in Washington for approval; and those responsible for cultivating data about the number of migrants in custody have been reminded not to share the information with anyone to prevent leaks, the officials said.

But Joe Biden has left enough bread crumbs in his official record for us to reach one inescapable conclusion: He caused this mess.

As Senator Ted Cruz pointed out recently in his devastating Twitter thread below, old Joe has promised not to deport illegal aliens. He promised, in fact, to welcome them, give them free health care, and free money from the recent $1.9 spendulous bill.

Here he is calling for illegal aliens to be released into the US and get taxpayer money.

2/x In December 2019, Biden promised health care for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/LgoMYVyil9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

Here’s Joe Biden vowing to not deport anyone for the first 100 days of his presidency as well as promising to end illegal alien detention forever. This means doing what his Leftist street rioters demand, getting rid of ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

4/x In February 2020, Biden said, “Nobody is going to be deported in my first 100 days.” pic.twitter.com/DhZ9N9a1Nt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

And here’s candidate Biden promising again to end deportations and detentions.

6/x In April 2020, Biden called for a suspension of deportations. pic.twitter.com/JmM7wE35o2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

Here’s candidate Biden promising all benefits accorded to citizens, and amnesty to all the illegal aliens sneaking across the border.

8/x And in September 2020, Biden promised amnesty. We’re seeing a surge of illegal immigration (in just the past month, authorities have arrested and encountered more than 100,000 migrants) because illegal aliens know Biden will not enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/qpijRcovmK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

The above is what you might call evidence that he has encouraged this illegal activity currently overwhelming the U.S. border.

And the following is what you call the smoking gun.

Here’s Joe Biden in a Democratic debate, calling for a “SURGE TO THE BORDER” if he becomes president.

I would, in fact, make sure that there is, we immediately surge to the border, all those people seeking asylum, they deserve to be heard, that’s who we are, we are nation that says if you want to flee and you are fleeing oppression you should come.

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

And what a surge.

The New York Post reports that Biden’s own DHS director calls it the worst wave of humanity at the border in 20 years, but won’t call it a “crisis.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday disclosed that the migration surge at the US-Mexico border is likely the worst the situation has been in 20 years. Mayorkas, who has refused to call the situation a “crisis,” said in a statement that “[w]e are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

Sounds like a crisis to us.

Joe Biden demanded a surge and he got one.

The question citizens of the U.S. should ask is, how does this help citizens again?