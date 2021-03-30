Biden's 'Screw America' Terrible Trifecta of Tyranny Begins With 'Vaccine Passports' and a Side of Open Borders

The way it looks now, there’s no depth to which Joe Biden and Comrade Kamala won’t go to stick it to America’s citizens.

Joe’s Screw America Terrible Trifecta of Tyranny begins with “vaccine passports,” a generous portion of open borders, and a heaping helping of double standards.

After announcing before the election that he’d basically open borders, Biden’s border is being overrun with tens of thousands of illegal aliens who are purposely overwhelming the immigration system with the help of NGOs and far-Left groups that hate America. Illegal aliens bring with them the shirts on their back and untold COVID viral loads. There’s little to no checking for COVID, no papers are required.

Then Joe plotted – yes, plotted – with Democrats to codify the horrible election chicanery of 2020, including banning state voter ID laws. He’d like to cram down this attack on the integrity of elections by getting rid of the Senate filibuster rule. With no ID requirements and the changes to American elections contained in HR 1, anyone would be able to vote, including the non-citizens coming over the border right now. With no ID.

And now this. Joe plans to require American citizens to carry their “papers” on them to prove they been vaccinated for COVID. It’s being called a vaccine passport. American citizens would be required to carry the “vaccine passport” if they want to travel and do other pleasurable activities, even as this pandemic dissipates.

All of a sudden, the poor schmucks Joe says don’t have ID to vote would be required to have a smartphone QR tag or carry papers to prove they’ve been vaccinated.

The vaccine passport is tantamount to America’s first social credit scorekeeping system and the mainstream media haven’t noticed or don’t care to notice.

The Washington Post waxed giddily about how incredibly hard Joe is working to enslave you to his likely permanent, all-purpose “passport.” Their piece entitled, “‘Vaccine passports’ are on the way, but developing them won’t be easy,” frames the story as Joe overcoming all odds to “help” the American people get back to traveling and other activities – that they’ve been doing it all along, sometimes even wearing masks.

“Many people see this as a key aspect to getting things closer to normal,” said Kristen McGovern, a partner at health-care consultancy Sirona Strategies and former chief of staff at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT. But the technical challenges are significant and given that so many separate efforts are underway, “it would be an almost herculean task to come up with a single standard” for all the vaccine credentials to follow, McGovern said. [emphasis added]

See? Joe’s doing the hard work. Isn’t he wonderful?

And don’t you worry, Joe’s got you covered on the “equity” front as well, according to the Post. Though Americans can’t seem to get free government-issued IDs to vote because … racism, they will be provided “credentials” for a vaccine passport … not racism.

U.S. officials say they are grappling with an array of challenges, including data privacy and health-care equity. They want to make sure all Americans will be able to get credentials that prove they have been vaccinated, but also want to set up systems that are not easily hacked or passports that cannot be counterfeited, given that forgeries are already starting to appear. [emphasis added]

Joe’s working with Big Tech to come up with a way to make the “vaccine passport,” whose fundamental necessity hasn’t been established much less questioned by the legacy media.

Comedian Tim Young wonders why we need the passports at all because, after all, we’ve been reliably informed that masks work.

"Because no one wears masks" isnt an argument here. Every airline and train has required them for months. Everyone wears them to travel. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 29, 2021

He wonders why we’d be required to have such passports at all considering we’ve been traveling and enjoying loved ones for most of the past year.

Indeed, WaPo doesn’t mention the necessity of such a passport. The paper simply adopts the Biden administration premise about how much “easier” they will be for all, but how difficult and brave it is for Joe.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott suggests something even easier. He ruefully jokes that we should just get rid of the passports and simply issue bar code tattoos on the foreheads of every American.

Another helpful idea would be for the government to tattoo barcodes onto citizens who are compliant w/ their edicts, so it’s easier to isolate the heretics https://t.co/Tqx0UyYD7k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2021

My colleague, radio talk host Todd Herman, likes to say, “behind every double standard is a hidden agenda” and that applies here.

The Post reports that the vaccine passport is to “motivate” more people to get vaccinated. Billions likely will be spent on this program with Big Tech being the recipient of this largess for this reason.

There is evidence vaccine passports could motivate skeptical Americans to get shots. Several vaccine-hesitant participants at a recent focus group of Trump voters led by pollster Frank Luntz suggested their desire to see family, go on vacation and resume other aspects of daily life outpaced fear of the shots, particularly if travel companies and others moved to require proof of vaccination.

And, of course, it’s about watching you. Author and liberal Naomi Wolf told Fox News: “I can’t overstate this enough. This is the end of human liberty in the West.” Her belief is that the Big Tech platform for vaccine passports will accommodate other kinds of surveillance as well.

Perhaps it also won’t surprise you to know that WaPo doesn’t consider the constitutionality or ethics of any of this.

Bill of Rights, Schmill of Rights.

