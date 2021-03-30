Parents Fighting for in-Person School Outraged San Diego Teachers Are Personally Instructing Kids Who Just Snuck Over Border

San Diego parents who are fighting in court to get their kids back in school in person are now outraged to learn that kids who just came over the border are getting in-person instruction from some of the very teachers union members who have said the COVID-19 pandemic is too dangerous for in-person learning.

Fox News reports that the San Diego County Office of Education said it was “providing the educational program for the unaccompanied migrant children” because “we have a moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children.”

The “moral obligation” to teach the San Diego citizen students in-person was left on the cutting-room floor somewhere between trips to court and labor negotiations over COVID fears.

Happily, teachers’ fears are now miraculously extinguished as some of them will be spending spring break teaching the children who were just brought by cartels and other nefarious characters to flood the border and come into the US illegally.

San Diego Congressman Darrell Issa said putting taxpayers’ kids last in line for in-person learning is a slap in the face.

Everyone should be angry that we are now providing in-person schooling for migrants while millions of American students are still locked out.

— Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) March 29, 2021

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond told Fox News that he wishes San Diego students were treated as well as migrants from Central America.

We have 130,000 kids who haven’t been allowed in a classroom for over a year in the San Diego Unified School District. It’s great that there’s in-person learning for those unaccompanied minors from Central America, but I wish every child in San Diego County was allowed the same opportunity for in-person teaching.

San Diego Unified students are doing Zoom school because teachers unions have fought in-person learning. The school district is expected to slowly morph into a hybrid of in-person and online class next month, but teachers are fighting it.

County education officials told Fox News that teachers will participate voluntarily.

The educational program will include English language development and social-emotional learning opportunities. The teachers who are participating in the program are doing so voluntarily, and the program is following a COVID-19 screening protocol based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Oh, we see. We guess those protocols are not good enough for government school teachers in San Diego.

Worse, a significant number of the kids being warehoused the San Diego Convention Center at the behest of the Biden administration tested positive for COVID.

Fox 5 News reported that 37 of the hundreds of “unaccompanied minors” tested positive. That doesn’t necessarily mean they have the disease — it could mean that they tested positive for the antibodies.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services confirmed to FOX 5 Monday afternoon that 27 cases were identified at the new migrant shelter established at the convention center. HHS Acting Regional Director Bonnie Preston said the cases stemmed from a Border Patrol facility in Texas, where the girls were housed before coming to San Diego. Up to 500 girls ages 13-17 got to the convention center this weekend after flying on three charter flights from Texas. An additional 250 teens were expected to arrive on Monday.

The parents group Reopen California Schools was galled that people who just poured over the border illegally are getting in-person instruction when their kids aren’t – in part because teachers unions are concerned about COVID.

It gets worse. 37 of the 500 teens tested positive for Covid. That’s a case rate of 7,400 per 100K residents!!! San Diego is at 5.5/100K or ~1,345X less.@GavinNewsom & @ToddGloria think this is OK but teaching kids in their own community isn’t?https://t.co/m2IiWbgI4h — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) March 30, 2021

As one parent told Fox News: “What is happening right now is immoral.”

What’s equally immoral is quisling government bureaucrats and their allies in NGOs using COVID as an excuse to keep America closed.

On the bright side, there’s yet another generation of parents and kids learning for the first time that schools are not run for the children but for adult union members. Don’t forget the lesson.

