Michelle Obama Gave The Order for Big Tech to Delete President Trump From Social Media Platforms

It really is a thing to behold the Left’s active effort to send all the riots, unrest, and fires of the past several years down the memory hole. When Ferguson, Missouri, was set on fire by Black Lives Matter and Lisa Fithian-trained shock troops, no one called for Barack Obama to be taken off Twitter, Facebook, or any other social media.

However, his wife, Michelle Obama, this week called for the permanent removal of President Trump from all social media platforms because of Wednesday’s siege at the Capitol Building.

The next day he was.

Mrs. Obama took to Twitter, from which Trump is now banned from two accounts, to complain about how her heart was hurting that people laid siege to the Capitol Building. Mind you, a woman who only became proud of her country for the first time only because millions of Americans voted for her husband had a sudden pang of civic concern over Wednesday’s riot. We share your disgust, but were just wondering where she’s been for the last ten years.

She attempted to draw distinctions between the antifa and Black Lives Matter riots over the summer with what took place on Wednesday.

Seeing the gulf between the responses to yesterday’s riot and this summer’s peaceful protests and the larger movement for racial justice is so painful. It hurts.

There were some moments of peaceful protest during the riots of last spring, summer, and fall, but they were usually followed up by riots, a fact which she oddly never pointed out.

Kenosha.

“What violence,” said CNN, while standing in front of a giant inferno https://t.co/z7tgEmFi5W pic.twitter.com/QAClo6MHoP — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) January 7, 2021

Portland.

If you condemn what happened yesterday, as you should, but don’t condemn the photo below or any of the riots and looting that happened over the summer and still happening in Portland then you are simply a hypocrite. #allviolenceisbad pic.twitter.com/vX5UJUjtm6 — Dru Burns (@drumorhasit) January 7, 2021

Seattle.

In #Seattle #Antifa #rioters #assault a #policeofficer who was knocked to the ground from his bicycle. Some 1 then uses a metal bat to strike him in the back of the head. This is in the middle of the country formerly known “#CHAZ.” Clearly, a #peacefulprotest #SeattleRiots #BLM pic.twitter.com/DP2ptBF58K — Sn00pster (@sn00pdad) September 24, 2020

There were other cities laid waste by BLM and antifa, but these examples will suffice.

But Mrs. Obama went on to blame President Trump for the riot Wednesday because she said it was racist.

The day was a fulfillment of the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president who can’t handle the truth of his own failures. And the wreckage lays at the feet of a party and media apparatus that gleefully cheered him on, knowing full well the possibility of consequences like these. What if these rioters had looked like the folks who go to Ebenezer Baptist Church every Sunday? What would have been different?

Well, there was a black antifa member inciting rioting inside the Capitol if that will make you feel better, Mrs. Obama.

She said this riot was racist to demand Silicon Valley shut up the president.

Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior—and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection. And if we have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to yesterday’s shame.

Her solution to stopping such riots is to shut up the president and anyone else who agrees with him, just like other people we’ve seen through history.

Stalin censored speech. So did Mao. So did Hitler. It’s what tyrants do. — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 9, 2021

On Friday, Facebook throttled Rush Limbaugh because he was purveying opinion which they called fake news. Limbaugh also left Twitter. Apple and Google attacked Parler for not censoring speech that the companies claimed without proof incited the riot at the Capitol Building on Wednesday.

Big Tech’s got the green light to lay waste to conservative thought because, after all, what pushback can they expect from a Biden administration – especially since so many of his staffers are expected to come from their cushy tech jobs in Silicon Valley?