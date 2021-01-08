BREAKING: Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter

Moments ago, Twitter users discovered that President Trump’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended.

Big Tech Fascism: Trump banned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/Lk0WWqGCBb — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) January 8, 2021

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Twitter briefly locked Trump’s account earlier this week over bogus allegations that he encouraged violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Other high-profile conservative activists, Trump supporters, and allies have also been banned or seen dramatic drops in their followers. Lt. General Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell were both banned from Twitter earlier Friday evening.

Twitter bans accounts of retired L.T. Gen. Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell. pic.twitter.com/iq6Grr2O7X — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 8, 2021

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content,” Twitter told NBC in regards to their banning of Flynn and Powell.

As PJM’s Rick Moran noted earlier, the purge of all things and people connected to Trump is coming.

This story is developing…

_____

