Political Amnesia: Look at All the Democrats Who Boycotted Trump's Inauguration

By Victoria Taft Jan 08, 2021 6:09 PM ET
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk along the Inauguration Day parade route after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

Donald Trump announced he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, becoming the fourth American president to choose not to witness his successor taking office. Joe Biden calls it “a good thing” and said the president was “an embarrassment,” which is pretty rich coming from The Big Guy. It’s also rich when you look back at the reaction by Democrats to a President Trump four short years ago. Like four years ago, before he even took the oath, Democrats are still trying to “impeach 45!” And many boycotted his inauguration.

So many Democrats boycotted his inauguration, in fact, that such a group would be outlawed by the COVID police today.

Four years ago, Joe Biden didn’t call those ditching the inauguration “an embarrassment.” Hardly. The Democrats boycotting were feted in the media for standing up for their belief that Trump was not really the legitimate president. Maxine Waters was made Glamour Magazine’s Woman of the Year for promising “by the time I’m done with him he’ll wish he had been impeached.”

A nationwide effort to “boycott Trump” began. We saw that hash tag along with #Resist, which Hillary Clinton also used.

Media were encouraged to resist Trump by never giving him the benefit of the doubt.

They did exactly that.

My how standards have changed.

On inauguration day four years ago, 63 House Democrats boycotted President Donald John Trump’s swearing in and they let the whole world know.

Politico kept track of the Democrats ditching the affair.

  1. Maxine Waters
  2. John Conyers
  3. Barbara Lee
  4. Jerrold Nadler
  5. Louise Slaughter
  6. Zoe Lofgren
  7. John Lewis
  8. Ted Lieu
  9. Joaquin Castro
  10. Alcee Hastings
  11. Jared Huffman
  12. Keith Ellison
  13. Mike Quigley
  14. Raul Grijalva
  15. Jamie Raskin
  16. Jan Schakowsky
  17. Luis Gutiérrez
  18. Ruben Gallego
  19. Karen Bass
  20. Tony Cardenas
  21. Alan Lowenthal
  22. Judy Chu
  23. Mark DeSaulnier
  24. Gerry Connolly
  25. Jerry McNerney
  26. Grace Napolitano
  27. Lucille Roybal-Allard
  28. Raul Ruiz
  29. Mark Takano
  30. Juan Vargas
  31. Darren Soto
  32. Rep. John Yarmuth
  33. Chellie Pingree
  34. Anthony Brown
  35. Katherine Clark
  36. Mike Capuano
  37. Bennie Thompson
  38. Lacy Clay
  39. Carol Shea-Porter
  40. Bonnie Watson Coleman
  41. Donald Payne Jr.
  42. Yvette Clark
  43. Adriano Espaillat
  44. Grace Meng
  45. José Serrano
  46. Nydia Velazquez
  47. Alma Adams
  48. G.K. Butterfield
  49. Marcia Fudge
  50. Earl Blumenauer
  51. Kurt Schrader
  52. Brendan Boyle
  53. Bob Brady
  54. Mike Doyle
  55. Dwight Evans
  56. Steve Cohen
  57. Lloyd Doggett
  58. Al Green
  59. Filemon Vela
  60. Don Beyer
  61. Don McEachin
  62. Pramila Jayapal
  63. Mark Pocan

Another batch of Democrat congressional reps also boycotted though they claimed it wasn’t because of Trump.

64. Peter DeFazio

65. Adam Smith

66. Dan Lipinski

67. Frederica Wilson

Fully one third of the House Democrats ditched Trump’s inaugural.

Only three other former president have not attended of their successor’s swearing-in. They are John Adams in 1801, John Quincy Adams in 1829, and Andrew Johnson in 1869. President Nixon also missed Gerald Ford’s swearing in but, ahem, under different circumstances.

Double standards for me but not for thee.

If President Trump wanted to stick it to the Washington elitists he would go to the inauguration and make sure he’s in every single photograph.

