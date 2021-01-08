ABC News Executive Calls for 'Cleansing Trump' From America

When you were told consistently that it wasn’t President Trump they were after it was you, you might have had some doubts. But it turns out this was correct. Not only do the media want to get rid of President Trump they want to get rid of every vestige of Trump thought and everything he represents. In case you’re wondering – that’s you.

Today’s call for a purge comes from ABC News.

As my colleague Rick Moran points out in his column The Coming Purge of All Things and People Trump, there is precedent for this in ancient times.

Soviet strong man Joseph Stalin purged his political enemies by killing them and then pretending they didn’t exist by airbrushing them out of photos in order to be forgotten by history.

Now ABC News has called for a complete and utter purge of all things Trump and Trump-thought from public discourse.

But as they have from the moment Trump came onto the scene, the Left has been peddling the notion that it’s Trump that’s the autocrat, the fascist and the strongman. He’s a bull in a China shop, but has been doing things in the open. It’s déclassé, not autocratic per se.

If you want to see how a strong man would work let’s go over to ABC News and see what they want Joe Biden to do for them.

The Washington Examiner reports that the ABC News political director, Rick Klein, wrote on his blog that the Trump movement should be “cleansed” from public discourse.

“Even aside from impeachment and 25th Amendment talk, Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part,” Klein wrote in his popular blog. “Cleansing the movement he commands, or getting rid of what he represents to so many Americans, is going to be something else,” he added, drawing comments that it sounded too much like Hitler.

The president has been censored and blocked by Facebook and Twitter. We already know that Google rigs the search results so look for more of that. So the great purge has begun.

As Moran mentions in his piece Senator Josh Hawley has already suffered financial loss from his association to Trump.

The media and their allies in the Democrat party require those left behind hep to and get with the program or else risk being canceled.

Now it’s happening.

The media are cheering on the lists of Trump supporters being amassed by the Left in order to cancel them and keep them off of boards of directors, academia, and other institutions. A Leftist website with the Orwellian name “The Truth Accountability Project,” has answered the call of the Jennifer Rubins and AOC’s to keep a list of those who must be purged from history.

After The Washington Examiner noted Klein’s post calling for “cleansing” of all things Trump, he changed it to “cleaning up the movement.”

Don’t worry Rick Klein, we understood you perfectly the first time.

Maybe Trump was right after all. Maybe these media are the “enemy of the people.”

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft” where you can hear her series on “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it here. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Parler, MeWe, Minds @VictoriaTaft