Clueless: Portland Mayor Blames Trump for 'Escalating' Antifa and BLM Riots

For 46 nights, downtown Portland has been the scene out of a post-apocalyptic graphic novel with shadowy black-clad, tattooed antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters taking hammers and skateboards to bash-in the windows of banks, public buildings, and the heads of federal officers. But now the Portland mayor says the riots are President Trump’s fault.

The Mark O. Hatfield Justice Center, Portland’s federal courthouse, has been under siege nearly every night by rioters attempting to bash in the doors, set fires, and loot it.

@OregonGovBrown @tedwheeler @RonWyden @JeffMerkley

Fuck you! You motherless cowards.

YOU allowed the siege of the federal court house by Marxist para military revolutionaries.

YOU refused to uphold the law.

Your sided with ANTIFA/BLM.

Reap it bitches!https://t.co/SuSjCZANRV — (PARLER) AbsolutelyNoOne (@AbNoMinds) July 13, 2020

President Trump sent in extra federal agents to defend the building.

The Portland Police Officers Association, which itself has become a target for antifa, has issued a no-confidence vote in political Portland.

Police made an arrest at the antifa/BLM riot in north Portland. Rioters gathered outside the police union to attack it but was repelled by Portland Police. Video by @PDocumentarians. pic.twitter.com/S6qEYRmJ0k — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 14, 2020

An exasperated Portland police union President Daryl Turner said in a news conference, “I have no confidence that city council will stand up for all of Portland. I have no confidence that the city will stop the rioting and the looting and protect the safety and livelihood of Portlanders.”

Portland police ‘defunded’ and murders, shootings go up

There’s been an uptick in the murder rate in Portland at the same time the mayor has begun to “defund the police.”

Addressing an uptick in homicides, @PortlandPolice Chief Lovell asked people to come forward with information. "Each of these numbers represents a human being, we must not lose sight of that." More: https://t.co/sedLeYhHdU pic.twitter.com/GeIfwEoxMS — KOIN News (@KOINNews) July 13, 2020

There’s been an increase in the incidence of shootings in Portland.

Watch live: Portland mayor and police chief discuss significant increase in shootings. https://t.co/BrZjOybJ4T — Fox12Oregon (@fox12oregon) July 13, 2020

There have been four police chiefs in four years.

Portland prosecutors have arrested and then released dozens of rioters, dropping charges against many of them.

By contrast, the Department of Justice has federally charged as many as 17 rioters.

Portland mayor: It’s all Trump’s fault

But, sure, Mayor Ted Wheeler says it’s all President Donald Trump’s fault for “escalating” the already-occurring riots because he was “heavy-handed” in keeping the federal courthouse from getting sacked.

The President did not quell it, he escalated it. His heavy-handed tactics led to a serious injury and enflamed an already tense situation. https://t.co/V1lZeOLWD1 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 14, 2020

This injury occurred after a federal officer defending the courthouse was struck multiple times in the head and shoulders with a hammer wielded by a terrorist.

🤬🤬🤬 Attempted Muder of a Federal #Police officer during #Portland #riot last night! #EnoughIsEnough. Time to end this shit! Put the damn tear gas away & pull out the one device that'll end this shit for good! #PortlandProtests #Riot2020 #Riots ⬇️https://t.co/iuaDwHE8hE — Caleb Johnson (@CalebJohnson50) July 11, 2020

Asked about Portland, President Trump said, “We’ve done a great job in Portland. Portland was totally out of control. They went in and I guess they have many people right now in jail. We very much quelled it. If it starts against, we’ll quell it again, very easily. It’s not hard to do.”

Portland politicos defend antifa

The Portland mayor is upset that federal officers, who have been using non-lethal and LEGAL methods to keep the rioters at bay, hit and injured a rioter with a munition of some sort, possibly a gas canister.

Wheeler, who has never lifted a finger to help any law-abiding Portlander injured by antifa – including Mike Strickland, Andy Ngo, and many others – was concerned about the injured … terrorist.

“A person was seriously injured in Portland last night. This should not have happened. I spoke with US Attorney Bill Williams about the injuries and learned that the U.S. Marshals Service will be conducting a full investigation. […] to end the nightly violence as quickly and safely as possible. I am calling on the federal government to adhere to the same directives as our Portland Police Bureau when it comes to crowd control munitions.

A person was seriously injured in Portland last night. This should not have happened. I spoke with US Attorney Bill Williams about the injuries and learned that the U.S. Marshals Service will be conducting a full investigation. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 13, 2020

Congressional delegation condemns Trump, not antifa or BLM

Wheeler and the Oregon congressional delegation have done more to condemn President Trump for defending the federal building than it has to blame antifa and Black Lives Matter militants for the millions of dollars in damage done, people injured, and disrupted lives in Portland, Oregon.

KOIN 6 News says the entire congressional delegation condemned the president but not the rioters.

Oregon’s elected leaders — Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Ron Wyden, Mayor Wheeler and others — all denounced the actions of the federal officers and laid the blame on President Trump’s decision to deploy these officers to Portland.

Here’s a daytime photo of some of the destruction left behind by antifa and BLM after more than 40 days of riots.

Jersey barriers festoon city building fronts, there are temporary fences around buildings. Is that to keep law abiding citizens out? No. It's to keep #antifa and #blacklivesmatter rioters out. #Portland@tedwheeler pic.twitter.com/xClDyCIKLI — Victoria Taft (@VictoriaTaft) July 14, 2020

Ironically, the pandemic could provide the excuse the limp leaders of Portland seek to reign in rioters. Governor Kate Brown has just reinstituted mandatory mask-wearing outside – perfect for antifa, but — and here’s the hook — no gatherings of ten or more. No more wedding receptions, funeral gatherings, and church services. Or riots?

Portland..US Military protecting the Federal Court House for hours from Antifa Black bloc militants trying to set it on fire pic.twitter.com/YSFtKL29Zo — Caray Smith (@CaraySmith) July 3, 2020

Do you suppose Portland’s prosecutors will go after the rioters now?

Get outta here. It’s all Trump’s fault.