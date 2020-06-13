News & Politics

It's Going Down, Antifa. Uncle Sam Just Started Delivering Payback for Terror Riots

By Victoria Taft Jun 13, 2020 11:27 AM EST
A protester runs past burning cars and buildings on Chicago Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Department of Justice has filed what looks to be the first tranche of charges against violent antifa protesters from coast to coast following weeks of rioting in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police. As antifa itself would say, “It’s going down.”

More than 50 people have been indicted on various charges in La Mesa, Calif., Minneapolis, Austin, Dallas, Baton Rouge, Philly, St. Paul, and Tacoma.

Conspicuously absent in this wave of indictments is anyone from Portland, Ore., arguably the area most seeded with members of the group designated as domestic terrorists by the Trump administration. Rioters there attacked the Justice Center. They were back Saturday night to finish the job.

No one from Seattle’s black bloc-outfitted terrorists or the Republic of CHAZ was named in these indictments, either.

Antifa’s reign of terror

Americans saw the police station in Minneapolis burn with impunity on live TV, rioters leaving behind a steaming mass of wreckage that resembled parts of London after the Luftwaffe got done with it.

People were beaten, police cars were torched.

Law-abiding Americans might be buoyed that there will be a price to pay for this latest reign of terror. People who were terrified at the antifa antics will be happy to hear of the charges against these terrorists.

Charges against antifa

Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. attorneys across the nation charged suspects for more than 40 violent crimes, which CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge put out on Twitter.

Among the crimes being pursued are:

  • Crossing state lines for purposes of riot
  • Throwing Molotov cocktails
  • Torching cop cars
  • Looting gun stores and pharmacies
  • Online threats against cops
  • Arson
  • Shining lasers in eyes of police helicopter pilots
  • Bringing guns to a riot

The New York Post reports on a couple of specific incidents.

Brandon Wolfe was arrested for swiping items from the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct on June 3. Cops found him with “body armor, a police-issue duty belt with handcuffs, an earphone piece, baton, and knife” and his name “handwritten in duct tape on the back of the body armor.”

Wolfe, 23, also had a “riot helmet, 9mm pistol magazine, police radio, and police issue overdose kit” and allegedly confessed to tossing a barrel into the fire at the precinct.

Antifa members are fond of impersonating police officers.

John Wesley Mobley Jr. was busted for allegedly flashing “what appeared to be a law enforcement badge” at protesters in Orlando on May 31 and threatening them, “Do you want to get arrested? Do you want to go to jail?”

One protester apparently responded, “He’s a Marshal!”

Mobley, 36, was also allegedly in possession of a BB gun replica of a Glock pistol, handcuffs and a silver badge reading “United States Marshal.”

He’s been convicted twice before for impersonating law enforcement.

Now, for the moment at least, the tables are finally turning on antifa. The real cops are doing their jobs.

It’s going down for real.

 

