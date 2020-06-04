'Best Friend' of NYPD Bomber Was Obama Intel Aid With Ties to CAIR and Soros

You’ll want to grab a (Molotov) cocktail and sit down for this Obama tale.

Perhaps you’ll recall the news story of two well-to-do lawyers caught supplying leftist rioters with Molotov cocktails Saturday night. They were later seen tossing the bombs inside a police car, according to authorities.

For this material support of terrorism, which to now has been a serious crime in the America after 9/11, the female attorney, Urooj Rahman, was allowed to post bail and be put on house confinement pending her trial.

Rahman is seen above holding a Molotov cocktail in the van driven by her alleged co-conspirator. She’s covering her face with a keffiyeh scarf, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

It’s a good thing she has friends in high places. Rahman’s buddy showed up in court on Thursday and offered a bond for her $250,000 bail.

Former Obama intelligence & Pentagon official Salmah Rizvi ensures $250,000 bail for "best friend" Urooj Rahman, arrested "for throwing a lit Molotov cocktail through the window of an NYPD vehicle." https://t.co/fRXaqvPgXG — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) June 3, 2020

The Washington Free Beacon reports that attorney Salmah Rizvi “told a judge the alleged firebomber [Rahman] is her “best friend.” Rizvi, now an attorney at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Ropes & Gray, helped secure the release of fellow lawyer Urooj Rahman by agreeing to be a suretor for her bail. That means Rizvi is liable for the full cost of the $250,000 bail if Rahman fails to obey the court’s orders.”

Obama NSA intel staffer

Rizvi, who bailed out her “best friend,” is a former Obama White House intelligence analyst who reportedly worked for the NSA, the State Department, and the Pentagon. She was an Islamic outreach coordinator for the Obama Administration. Her college was paid for by Paul Soros, George’s brother, and by the Council On American Islamic Relations (CAIR) through the Islamic Scholarship Fund.

In her bio with the Islamic Scholarship Fund, Rizvi claims she had input on the Obama Daily Briefing, no small thing.

Salmah also worked fulltime for the U.S. Departments of State and Defense as a lead linguist and analyst, mastering multiple foreign languages including Arabic, Urdu, Punjabi and gaining expertise in international security and diplomacy. Her high-value work would often inform the President’s Daily Briefs. At the Department, she also spearheaded educational initiatives to progress reporting on the Muslim world. Salmah was appointed the first Chairwoman of the Department’s Islamic Cultural Employee Resource Group, leading ninety-two individuals to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace and to highlight Muslims as assets, rather than threats, to American national security.

The Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), as well as CAIR, are connected to the Muslim Brotherhood as we discovered during the Holy Land Foundation terror case.

In a series of tweets, J. Michael Waller, a journalist specializing in intelligence for the Center for Security Policy, laid out some of the hair raising facts he discovered about the former Obama Administration intelligence official and concluded:

So, now we have an Obama intelligence official who worked at the State Department and Pentagon, and contributed to the President’s Daily Brief, who’s tied to CAIR and Soros and provides material support to an extremist who firebombed a New York City police car.

5. So, now we have an Obama intelligence official who worked at the State Department and Pentagon, and contributed to the President's Daily Brief, who's tied to CAIR and Soros and provides material support to an extremist who firebombed a New York City police car. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) June 3, 2020

She currently works for a law firm chasing down money laundering operations and complicated litigation.

7. Looks like she specialized in hunting down dirty money. I'm sure that everything she did was purely professional… https://t.co/MoEKgb0ghC pic.twitter.com/kKnYQmK8Qq — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) June 3, 2020

With friends like Rahman and her alleged co-conspirator Colinford Mattis, it’s a wonder Rizvi got security clearances.

Wow.