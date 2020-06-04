New Undercover Video Blows Lid Off Antifa Domestic Terrorists

James O’Keefe is the greatest journalist of our time. Coming right in the nick of time to show America what antifa is really like, O’Keefe revealed on Thursday that he’s had an undercover reporter within the ranks of the most secretive domestic terror group in America. Rose City Antifa in Portland is about to get wrecked.

Antifa trains recruits to commit violence

The first video dropped, in a series that will be released in O’Keefe’s usual slow-drip style, shows antifa organizers admitting that they go to events to cause damage and violence to Trump supporters. “It’s not boxing, it’s not kickboxing, it’s like destroying your enemy.”

This would explain why we see images of antifa stomping and kicking the heads of people they’ve already knocked out. It’s never a fair fight and they never get held to account.

Reporter Andy Ngo, who has been ruthlessly targeted by antifa, has been collecting information on them for years. This Twitter thread shows how police in Portland play catch-and-release with terrorists.

Some photos of those arrested at the riot in Portland overnight between 2–3 June. Fireworks, bottles, bats & other projectiles were thrown at police. Raistlin Dragoo

Felony riot, disorderly conduct

He's been released https://t.co/CILwgXwILr #PortlandMugshots #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/XoAj7cb1dl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2020

Antifa infiltrates peaceful protests to turn them violent

Antifa is well-trained and acts in coordination to start violent riots. A protester at a Black Lives Matter rally took this incredible video of antifa destroying a police car and setting it on fire in under a minute and then disappearing into the crowd to let the protesters take the heat. That’s not easy to do without a lot of practice. These are expert provocateurs, not amateurs.

The anonymous infiltrator hired by Project Veritas says he was recruited into Rose City Antifa and put through secretive steps to become a member. The group is so paranoid about being recorded they make members and recruits put their phones in a bathroom when they meet. They had no idea the undercover reporter had a hidden camera on him the whole time.

Footage shows Nicolas Cifuni instructing recruits on how to get away with violence. “Don’t be that f*cking guy with the G**damn spike brass knuckles getting photos taken of you,” he said. “We need to f*cking hide that sh*t.” The investigation also exposed foreign ties.

Caroline Victorin is the founder of Rose City Antifa and is married to an antifa leader, Johan Victorin, from Sweden. The undercover reporter says there’s coordination between European factions and U.S. groups. One of the trainers tells recruits “the whole goal of this, right, is to get out there and do dangerous things as safely as possible.”

In #ExposeAntifa, it is revealed that Caroline Victorin (née Gauld) is one of the founders of Rose City Antifa, the oldest known antifa organization in the US. With her Swedish husband, Johan Victorin,—who is also antifa—they helped import European antifa extremism model into US. pic.twitter.com/EPpMniKe23 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2020

Cifuni trains antifa recruits on eye-gouging as a tactic of terror.

“Practice things like an eye gouge. It takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes,” Cifuni instructed in a recon and tactics class.

President Trump declared antifa a domestic terror group after reports and video showed organized anarchists setting fire to American cities and starting violence after the death of George Floyd by police.