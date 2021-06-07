The Totalitarian Threat of Critical Race Theory Rears Its Ugly Head

Last week, a black Amazon delivery driver sucker-punched an elderly white woman after the victim rejected the driver’s snide remark about the “white privilege” of getting annoyed while waiting for a package. A few months back, a Yale lecturer spoke about her “fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way.” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot complained that too many of the journalists reporting on her are white.

A noxious leftist ideology links all of these racist incidents, and it is already wreaking tremendous havoc on American society. This ideology justifies blatant racism in the name of promoting “equity.” It is spreading throughout American classrooms, corporate boardrooms, and legacy media outlets. One of its architects has even called for a totalitarian bureaucracy to enforce his vision of “equity.” This new racism masquerades as “anti-racist,” but it judges people according to the color of their skin, not the content of their character.

Marxist thinkers invented critical race theory (CRT) in order to upend society by claiming that hidden racism pervades American institutions. CRT teaches people to seize on any racial disparity as ipso facto proof of racial discrimination, despite the clear prohibitions on racial discrimination in federal law. Advocates claim that the American status quo is racist — if not “white supremacist” — so extreme measures to reverse historic injustices are the only “anti-racist” option.

Since American society must be secretly racist, CRT advocates attribute various aspects of society to the nefarious impact of “whiteness.” The Smithsonian briefly published a “teaching tool” infographic on “whiteness.” That infographic claimed that the nuclear family, science, capitalism, the Judeo-Christian tradition, individualism, “objective, rational linear thinking,” and even values such as “be polite” are aspects of oppressive whiteness. The Smithsonian rightly removed the graphic after facing criticism, but this incident illustrates just how mainstream CRT has become.

CRT has led teachers and authors to make comments about white people that would be universally condemned if directed against any other race.

In February, a New York City high school principal sent white parents a “tool for action” encouraging parents to fight America’s “regime of whiteness” and become “white traitors” and “white abolitionists.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that Capitol rioters chose “their whiteness over democracy.”

CRT proponents do not claim that only white people can espouse “whiteness.” In fact, a New York University professor attributed black and Latino support for former President Donald Trump to “multiracial whiteness.”

CRT proponents equate “whiteness” with racial oppression, subtly branding all white people racist oppressors. Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes, an associate professor of practical theology at Mercer University, published a devotional that included a prayer asking God to “please help me to hate white people. Or at least to want to hate them.”

Yet this pales in comparison to recent remarks from Dr. Aruna Khilanani, a psychiatrist who gave a lecture at the Yale University School of Medicine. Katie Herzog, writing for the substack Common Sense with Bari Weiss, alerted the world to Khilanani’s remarks at a lecture entitled, “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.” Yes, even the title suggests that white people are all psychopaths.

“White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time,” Khilanani declared. “We are now in a psychological predicament, because white people feel that we are bullying them when we bring up race. They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath. We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen.”

Khilanani did not necessarily endorse violent attacks against white people, but she did fantasize about them.

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor,” she said.

Imagine if anyone had dared to say such a hateful thing about anyone of a different race. If a white scholar had said such a thing about killing a black person, he would rightly receive a permanent black mark on his record. He would get fired and never be able to find a job again. Yet Khilanani delivered these remarks at Yale back in April, and Yale did not condemn the remarks until Sunday, after the news broke. Yale belatedly said Khilanani’s remarks were “antithetical to the values of the school.”

Yet these remarks echo critical race theory, and they have arguably inspired violent attacks against white people.

On Thursday, Amazon driver Itzel Ramirez violently attacked a white woman who had been waiting for her package. The woman received a notification that her package had arrived, so she went to the front door of her apartment complex but failed to see the package. She asked Ramirez, who was wearing an Amazon vest, about the package.

Ramirez told the woman she would have the package shortly, but the woman reportedly waited for about 15 minutes in the lobby. When she asked Ramirez about the package again, the driver reportedly told her to “check her white privilege.” The woman reportedly said, “Well, you don’t have to be a b***h about it.” As she started walking away, Ramirez punched her from behind, hitting her in the face and breaking her nose.

PJ Media’s Kevin Downey, Jr. noted that black offenders murder twice as many white victims as white offenders murder black victims, a statistic that is wildly out of proportion given the fact that white people outnumber black people 5 to 1. He reported multiple incidents in which a black man assaulted a white woman, most recently when a 350-pound black man violently attacked two women, unprovoked. Downey also noted that Colin Flaherty has written three books about how the legacy media not only ignores black-on-white crime but also claims that white people are oppressing and attacking black people.

Indeed, CRT dominates the legacy media echo chamber. Two years ago, The New York Times launched “The 1619 Project,” which tried to flip American history on its head by arguing that America’s “true founding” came with the arrival of the first slaves in Virginia, not with the Declaration of Independence. Scholars immediately raised objections and the Times has issued a series of stealth corrections tacitly admitting that its project was based on a lie.

Even so, the 1619 Project founder, Nikole Hannah-Jones, enjoys immense prestige. She won a Pulitzer Prize, is working with Oprah Winfrey to develop a television series on the 1619 Project, and gained a controversial teaching position at the University of North Carolina.

Meanwhile, when vandals toppled a statue of George Washington in Portland, they spray-painted “1619” on it. When Claremont’s Charles Kesler wrote in The New York Post, “Call them the 1619 riots,” Hannah-Jones responded (in a since-deleted tweet) that “it would be an honor” to claim responsibility for the destructive riots.

This episode illustrated a broader theme: CRT inspired much of the destruction of the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots last summer. While many Americans protested after the death of George Floyd, many of those protests devolved into arson and looting. In a tragic irony, this violence in the name of helping black people destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments.

Now, CRT drives policy and even classroom instruction. Dan Grotting, the superintendent of the school district in Beaverton, Ore., suggested that teachers who disagree with the “anti-racism” CRT movement should seek work elsewhere. “I do want the message to get out there that this [anti-racism training] isn’t optional anymore,” he said. Members of the local school board and the Oregon Department of Education defended Grotting after his statements made national news.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lamented that her local “press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American.” To address this alleged disparity, Lightfoot announced that she would only grant one-on-one interviews with journalists of racial minorities.

The Biden administration has also endorsed CRT and implemented “anti-racist” policies. A COVID-19 loan forgiveness program specifically aimed to help “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who are Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Alaskan native, Asian American or Pacific Islander.” White Midwestern farmers are suing the administration for discrimination because they were denied equal treatment due to the color of their skin.

Biden echoed critical race theory when he falsely characterized Georgia’s election integrity law as “Jim Crow on steroids.” When businesses condemned the law and Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, the president called these moves “reassuring.”

In a chilling speech on the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Biden explicitly compared the January 6 Capitol riot to the racist white mob that killed dozens in Tulsa 100 years ago. “What happened in [the] Greenwood [neighborhood of Tulsa] was an act of hate and domestic terrorism, with a through-line that exists today,” Biden declared. He went on to announce new initiatives to combat domestic terrorism, using the Tulsa massacre to justify what appears to be a crackdown on dissent from Biden’s leftist narrative.

Critical race theory is pitting neighbor against neighbor — or Amazon delivery driver against Amazon customers. The Left is using it as a wedge issue to demonize political opponents and silence dissent. Biden has even brought back explicitly racial policies that grant people benefits based on their skin color.

Yet the most frightening proposal came from Ibram X. Kendi, the mind behind the “anti-racism” movement. As PJ Media’s Mark Tapscott noted, Kendi has called for an amendment to the Constitution that would enshrine “anti-racist principals: Racial inequity is evidence of racist policy and the different racial groups are equals.” The Amendment would ban “racial inequity over a certain threshold, as well as racist ideas by public officials.”

His amendment would establish and permanently fund the Department of Anti-racism (DOA), which would be independent of the voters. This totalitarian bureaucracy “would be responsible for preclearing all local, state and federal public policies to ensure they won’t yield racial inequity, monitor those policies, investigate private racist policies when racial inequity surfaces, and monitor public officials for expressions of racist ideas.”

In other words, Kendi — an extremely influential author and Harvard University scholar who has established “anti-racism” centers at American University and Boston University — is demanding a totalitarian bureaucracy to root out “inequity” and “racist ideas,” which include any opposition to CRT.

Such a proposal is wildly unconstitutional — for now. Yet as CRT entrenches itself in corporate America, the education system, and the legacy media, this proposal may become a very viable threat.