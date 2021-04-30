White Farmers Sue the Government Alleging Discrimination in COVID Loan Forgiveness

A group of Midwestern farmers sued the federal government alleging they’re denied access to a government COVID loan forgiveness plan because they’re white.

Farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Ohio who filed the suit on Thursday say that the $4 billion program only helps “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who are Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Alaskan native, Asian American or Pacific Islander,” according to the Associated Press.

“Were plaintiffs eligible for the loan forgiveness benefit, they would have the opportunity to make additional investments in their property, expand their farms, purchase equipment and supplies, and otherwise support their families and local communities,” the lawsuit said. “Because plaintiffs are ineligible to even apply for the program solely due to their race, they have been denied the equal protection of the law and therefore suffered harm.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a statement saying it was reviewing the lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice, but that the USDA plans to continue to offer loan forgiveness to “socially disadvantaged” farmers. Attorneys for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the action on the white farmers’ behalf in federal court in Green Bay. The filing seeks a court order prohibiting the USDA from applying racial classifications when determining eligibility for loan modifications and payments under the stimulus plan. It also seeks unspecified damages.

“USDA has taken important steps toward enacting these debt relief provisions, including contacting lenders, distributing resources on loan forgiveness, and collecting data on eligible borrowers,” the USDA said in a statement.

It’s not really the USDA’s fault. The loan forgiveness program was invented in Congress and became part of the pandemic relief bill. The bureaucrats were just following the law.

But it raises the question that we’re not supposed to raise: if there’s no such thing as “reverse discrimination,” is this the left’s idea of “justice”? It’s justice for those “disadvantaged” farmers who are the proper color. But where’s the “justice” for farmers who aren’t lucky enough to be one of the chosen?

