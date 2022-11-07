News & Politics

WATCH LIVE: Will Trump Announce His 2024 Campaign Tonight?

By Matt Margolis 7:52 PM on November 07, 2022
AP Photo/Matt York

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally for J.D. Vance at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio.

There were rumors that Trump will announce his 2024 presidential campaign at the rally, and journalist Benny Johnson, who is in attendance, says insiders who are present claim the announcement will happen tonight.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m. ET.

Trump reportedly was considering an announcement in mid-November, so it’s not clear why he would want to announce before the midterm elections.

 

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: DONALD TRUMP 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2024 ELECTIONS 2022 ELECTIONS
Trending
Editor's Choice