WATCH LIVE: Will Trump Announce His 2024 Campaign Tonight?

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally for J.D. Vance at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio.

There were rumors that Trump will announce his 2024 presidential campaign at the rally, and journalist Benny Johnson, who is in attendance, says insiders who are present claim the announcement will happen tonight.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m. ET.

Trump reportedly was considering an announcement in mid-November, so it’s not clear why he would want to announce before the midterm elections.