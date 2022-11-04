IT'S HAPPENING: Trump Could Announce 2024 Run on November 14, Reports Say

The one question at the top of everyone’s list: Will Donald Trump run again in 2024, and if so, when will he announce?

In a bombshell report Friday, Axios claims that according to “three sources with knowledge of the matter,” former President Trump will launch a “multi-day series of political events” on Nov 14. and formally announce his intention to make a third run for the White House.

Though it wouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as Trump has hinted dozens of times that he’s in for the fight in ’24, it’s clear that he prefers to wait until after the 2022 midterms, if anything, to get a sense of what America is looking for in their elected leaders.

If all goes according to prediction, Republicans will hold overwhelming power with possibly historic gains after the dust settles on Nov. 8. That momentum is expected to shift right into Trump’s 2024 campaign, which apparently could begin sooner rather than later.

From Newsmax:

Newsmax’s Mark Halperin reports that the 45th president’s inner circle is blocking off days in their calendars and preparing to travel in anticipation of the official announcement, as they await the midterm election results. Following what is widely expected to be a night of historic gains for the GOP on Tuesday, Trump apparently plans to ride the post-election excitement to build momentum for his 2024 bid.

Notably, Newsmax pointed out that the announcement might have come even sooner, but the former president’s team has reportedly shifted his schedule around to accommodate Tiffany Trump’s wedding, set to be held on Nov. 12 at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s most recent hint at a ’24 run came during a rally held in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday evening. The rally crowd, as they usually do, erupted in eardrum-bending applause when Trump suggested he’s going all-in.

TRUMP: “In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very very very will probably do it again. Get ready that’s all I’m telling you — very soon.” pic.twitter.com/YPjN6O50BD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2022

Axios added:

In recent weeks, Trump has been inching closer and closer to saying he is running, relishing the applause as he hints to his rally crowds that he’s doing it. At his Thursday rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump said: “In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again … Get ready that’s all I’m telling you — very soon. Get ready.” A Trump spokesman declined to comment. The discussions are still fluid and could change depending on Tuesday’s results, especially if the Senate still hangs in the balance and the Georgia race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock goes to a run-off.

It’s unclear at this point what a Trump announcement would mean for other strong conservative candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who have been thrown in the mix as strong possible Republican nominees for the 2024 general election.

It’s also unclear what Democrats have planned to counter a candidate as strong as Trump, as most Democrats are hesitant and weird about answering questions regarding Biden’s outlook in 2024.

The bottom line is that the Republican Party and Republican voters could have a very exciting and lively November if everything plays out as predicted.