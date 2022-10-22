Trump's Greatest Achievement That No One Is Talking About: Flushing Out the Swamp Commies

President Trump is a lot like the Godfather movies. Part I was great, but Part II might be even better.

FACT-O-RAMA! President Trump has not yet stated he will run for president again, but the first song played after each rally is the Sam and Dave hit, “Hold On, I”m Coming.” That’s what we call a harbinger.

We can talk about Trump’s successes for days — the wall, the re-writing of NAFTA, low gas prices, etc. But let’s focus on Trump’s most important achievement of them all: he forced the hand of the swamp commies, and now we can see who they are.

There was a time when friends of mine would discuss anonymous “globalists” trying to create the “new world order.” They spoke of the new brand of communism trying to take over the planet, all of which sounded like a big bowl of flapdoodle to me. Now I can’t unsee it. Thank you, President Trump.

Trump is the president who was never supposed to be. No one else could have beaten Hillary, and everyone on both sides of the aisle knew it. What they didn’t count on was a bull-buster from Queens who didn’t play “the game.”

Trump scared the hell out of the swamp commies, but they were fairly quiet before he shook the snow swamp globe and exposed them. Then they went on the attack.

FUGHEDDABOUT IT-O-RAMA! For those not from New York or Boston, “ball-busting” is throwing sarcasm at people. It can be good-natured or not. A master level of ball-busting was when the current Lizard of the House, Nancy Pelosi, showed up at the airport to fly overseas to bore our military personnel to pieces and Trump canceled the flight as she was about to board. Hysterical!

The Democrats didn’t go to war with Trump simply because they might have to endure four more years of prosperity if he won; they did it because their careers and bolshie plans for the United States were on the line.

Before Trump’s presidency, I didn’t know the Democrats had an army of street weasels called Antifa. I had no idea the FBI was in the tank for the Democrats. I couldn’t comprehend how big the swamp was and how many canals it has.

The swamp is huge and intertwined.

FAST FACTS

Antifa is the brown-shirt street thug arm of the Democrats. Kamala Harris pimped a bail fund to keep the street animals on the loose. Thanks to Joe Biden, almost 50% of Portland rioters had their charges dropped. Even those who burned cop cars are getting less prison time than peaceful Trumpers who wandered into the Capitol.

The DOJ and FBI are scooping up pro-lifers, and they swarmed Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. I can’t seem to find any libs who are getting the 5 a.m.-SWAT-visit treatment. Not even Hunter Biden, despite everyone now knowing the laptop is real. The FBI has been infiltrated with commies who are all-in for the Democrats. If you don’t believe me, ask any of the 20 or so FBI whistleblowers who have come forward, or the 30 former FBI officials who support them.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI kicked in the doors of three Project Verita journalists, including the president, James O’Keefe, looking for info about Ashley Biden’s diary, in which she claims she took showers with Joe Biden when she was very young.

Biden found 51 former swamp-dwelling “intelligence” bootlickers to wipe the toe jam off their lips and state that Hunter Biden’s laptop smelled of “Russian disinformation.” As if the Ruskies somehow found a Hunter Biden look-alike to shoot a ton of drug porn with prostitutes and fake emails involving real people and real email addresses. The FBI decided not to look into the laptop, even though as we now know, it’s real.

I knew CNN was the lickspittle news organization for the Clintons but I had no idea Big Tech was full of commies as well. Twitter booted The New York Post for breaking the very real Hunter laptop story. The FBI visited Facebook and told Zuckerberg ix-nay on the Hunter laptop story. Like a good little dog-faced pony soldier, Zuckerberg was happy to obey. Besides, he was busy spending $400 million to commandeer the 2020 election.

The swamp commies know that the key to their success is taking over the schools. That’s why the FBI refers to concerned parents as “terrorists.” They want parents to be “enemies of the state.” Remember what Vladimir Lenin said: “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

Antifa, the FBI, most of the mainstream news media, the “education” community, and Big Tech are all in lockstep with one of the nation’s political parties. It happens to be the same party led by Joe “finger-diddle” Biden, whose family has made millions of dollars from Ukraine and China. The party that sold some of our strategic oil reserves to China as we Americans were paying $5 per gallon for gas. The party that lets violent criminals out of jail but wants to take guns from peaceful, law-abiding Americans.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Democrats want your guns because they know they are up to something that the Founding Fathers would shoot them over.

Trump forced the swamp commies’ hand. They had to jump into action or face extinction. A cobra fights hardest when it senses it’s going to die, and Trump is a honey badger looking for a meal.

The Democrats are trying to force-feed us as much communism as they can during Biden’s tenure. They know their time is now. That’s why we are being inundated with thug-hugging crime policies, inflation, and transgender authoritarianism. In short, the commies are scared and are going all-in. That’s why they’re trying to take Trump out of the picture. First, they’re trying a ton of bogus investigations. Though I fear that when those don’t work out, they will resort to “by any means necessary.”

The FBI has decided you, I, and your grandmother who flies a Betsy Ross flag are all “militia violent extremists,” even as they allowed Antifa to burn the nation down. Joe Biden thinks a MAGA hat makes us “semi-fascists,” while he tried to invent the “Disinformation Governance Board” so that he could decide what is and isn’t true, comrade.

Remember two things about the swamp commies:

1) They accuse us of whatever they are doing. So when Biden calls us semi-fascists, that means you should get ready for some good ole state-sponsored commie nonsense.

2) You know Biden, the face of the swamp commies (though I personally think Obama is pulling his strings), is about to tell a whopper when he says, “You have my word as a Biden.” That means a titanic fib is inbound. Get your helmet!

The Cavalry

If it wasn’t for Trump rustling the bushes and exposing the swamp commies, we might not have the army of Ultra MAGA voters and politicians we have now. Kari Lake in Arizona is a killer. Tudor Dixon and Matt Deperno are fixing to wrestle Michigan from the three-headed commie hydra of Marxism — Governor Whitmer, Secretary of State Benson (who was busted for cheating in the 2020 election), and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Ron DeSantis is undoubtedly the greatest governor in the nation. Many have him pegged as the next president.

Personally, I think Trump and DeSantis should run together on the “Don and Ron” ticket. They could offer the nation 12 years of prosperity and safety, not four. The swamp commies can wait four more years for their takeover; twelve years might give us time to clean house and guarantee another 100 years of our Republic.

Trump can retire today but MAGA will live on for decades, if not generations.

Whether Trump runs or not, his greatest gift to the nation was showing us who the swamp commies are and how far they have advanced. Now it’s on us, not Trump, to clean house. We don’t have a “system” to keep out the communists anymore — they’ve infiltrated it. Roll up your sleeves, America, it’s time to get involved. As always, please remain peaceful. We can take out the trash non-violently.

PS: You don’t have to take my word about the pinko invasion of the United States. Hear it from Yuri Bezemenov, a Soviet defector who gave us the commie playbook in 1984. Yet, we didn’t listen.