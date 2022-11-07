Will Trump Announce for President Tonight in Ohio?

A “well-connected Republican source” has told the New York Post that former President Donald Trump could announce his bid for the GOP nomination in 2024 as early as tonight. However, “it’s not a done thing.”

Trump has told several people during the last few weeks that he could announce his candidacy while appearing with Republican Senate hopeful J. D. Vance at 8 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

“It’s not inconceivable that this is just Trump doing Trump things,” the source told the Post, adding, “This all could be a ploy by Trump to get people to pay attention to the rally.”

“This is so classic … We’re not going to know until he gets on stage.”