Number of Illegal Crossings in September Should Have You Very Worried

The number of barely vetted illegal aliens who crossed into the U.S. last month—including many thousands of young men—is more than 100,000 over the total number of Allied infantry troops who invaded Normandy on June 6, 1944. America is being invaded, but the government under Biden is just welcoming the invaders in (and lavishing taxpayer money on them)!

The New York Post reported on Sept. 30 that a “record-setting number of migrants crossed the southern border into the United States in September, with over 260,000 encounters reported by Customs and Border Protection [CBP] in the last 30 days.” The outlet continued:

The stunning figure — which is roughly the population of St. Petersburg, Florida — is the highest monthly total ever reported by border officials as the country grapples with the migrant crisis, CBP sources told Fox News.

Per Britannica.com, the D-Day Normandy Invasion included a total of 129,400 Allied infantry troops. There were also 23,400 Allied airborne troops (note: History.com puts the total Allied invasion force at 156,000; possibly because there were multiple waves of landings throughout the operation). The September 2023 illegal crossings are over 130,000 higher than the D-Day Allied infantry forces, and more than 100,000 higher than the D-Day infantry and airborne troops combined. More troops were landed later in the Normandy invasion, but the 260,000 migrants are also only a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of illegals who have poured into the U.S. this year. There are thousands of criminals in that migrant flood too. Suffice it to say, we should be worried.

Experts have previously warned that with the spike in Chinese migrants, mostly young men, the U.S.-hating Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could well be using the open border to infiltrate America with its plants. Just recently, reporters have raised the alarm about the number of young Muslim men from Middle Eastern and African countries. As a Hamas leader has called on Arabs around the world to rally and support terrorism against non-Muslims this Friday, some people are wondering just how many potential terrorists entered the U.S. as illegal migrants.

After all, CBP flagged almost 75,000 illegal aliens across America as potential national security risks this fiscal year (due to potential terrorist ties). Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin added some interesting information on Oct. 9:

Border Patrol arrests of suspects on the FBI’s terror watchlist at the southern border: FY’23 – 151 (so far).

FY’22 – 98

FY’21 – 15

FY’20 – 3

FY’19 – 0

FY’18 – 6

FY’17 – 2 There have also been over 1.5 million *known* gotaways since start of 2021, enough to fill 16 Rose Bowls.

So how many terrorists entered the U.S. through the southern border? We don’t know. Thank you, Joe Biden.

BEWARE: Hamas Calls for Global Pro-Terrorism Rallies on Friday

Center for Immigration Studies’ Todd Bensman says Hamas, for instance, operates inside the U.S. too.

Even those illegals who are not terrorists or foreign agents are, of course, coming into the U.S. in much too great numbers for successful assimilation. Thomas Jefferson warned us about this. ”Suppose 20 millions of republican Americans thrown all of a sudden into France, what would be the condition of that kingdom?” Jefferson wrote in “Notes on the State of Virginia.” “If it would be more turbulent, less happy, less strong, we may believe that the addition of half a million of foreigners to our present numbers would produce a similar effect here.”

A force greater than the D-Day Allied troops is invading the U.S. every month now. It’s a hostile invasion, but we can only hope it’s not an explicitly military one.