Trump Reacts to Biden 2024 Announcement: ‘Most Corrupt President’ in History

Joe Biden announced his 2024 re-election bid in a video early this morning. I guess with a dementia patient, it’s better to have video you can edit or redo several times instead of attempting an in-person announcement for which Democrats would have to find people who actually want to attend. “Let’s finish the job,” the announcement said, which seems more like a threat than a slogan. Former President Donald Trump responded with a strong condemnation of Biden’s failed presidency.

It is notable that, whereas Biden’s video was vague and aspirational and didn’t cite any specific accomplishments (what accomplishments are there to cite?) or policy goals, Trump’s video has a list of Biden’s many failures along with specific and measurable promises. Regardless of Trump’s mistakes or failures in the past, his video made a much stronger case than Biden’s did. Not that it’s hard to outdo one of the least popular presidents in recent history.

President Donald J. Trump Releases Web Video Addressing Joe Biden’s Announcement pic.twitter.com/MVPLIhdx24 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 25, 2023

”You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done to our nation in just a few short years, not even close,” Trump began. “Thanks to Joe Biden’s socialist spending calamity, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century. Banks are failing, our currency is crashing, and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard [currency], which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years.” America’s most aggressive enemy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), gleefully boasted recently that the dollar’s “hegemony” is crumbling while the Chinese yuan is ascendant. That’s certainly not promising.

Trump continued to list Biden’s economic failures. ”Real wages have been falling 24 months in a row. In other words, under Biden, workers have gotten a pay cut each and every month for two straight years.” That is, increases in wages have not kept up with inflation, meaning that even workers who are making more money can afford to buy less.

“We have surrendered our energy independence — just like we surrendered in Afghanistan — which we had just a short time ago, and the price of gasoline just hit a five-month high, and it’s going much higher than that,” Trump predicted. “Under my leadership, we had the most secure border in U.S. history by far.” But no more, Trump said. “Under Biden, the southern border has been abolished and millions of illegal aliens have been released into our communities.” A recent report says hundreds of military-age Chinese males are lining up to head toward the U.S. border on a daily basis, raising fears that a quasi-military invasion is already occurring. Increasingly higher record numbers of illegal migrants have been crossing the southern border since Biden took office.

”What’s happening now [at the border] is beyond belief,” Trump went on. “They’re coming in from mental institutions, and prisons are all being emptied. They’re being dumped into the United States of America. Many of these people are very dangerous…we’re like a dumping ground.” Border Patrol reported a 600% spike in the number of potential “national security risk” illegal migrants for Fiscal Year 2022, according to MRCTV.

Related: It’s Time to Fight Back

The former president also referred to the rising crime in Democrat-controlled cities and states: “Our cities have been overrun with homelessness, drug addicts, and violent criminals who are being released from jail en masse with no retribution whatsoever, while law enforcement is weaponized against law-abiding conservatives or Republicans or people they just don’t like.” The FBI and DOJ have targeted multiple pro-lifers, parents concerned about leftist indoctrination in schools, traditional Catholics, and Trump allies. Hunter Biden still hasn’t been held accountable for his numerous criminal acts, of course.

Trump then called out LGBTQ propagandizing of kids. ”Our children are being indoctrinated and mutilated by left-wing freaks and zealots,” he said. “The senior ranks of our military have gone completely woke and our military is suffering greatly. Biden has totally humiliated our nation on the world stage starting with the Afghanistan disaster…it meant so much to our enemies when they watched that horrible retreat.”

Meanwhile, Trump noted, the powerful dictatorships of the world are uniting — not just with each other, but against the United States. ”Russia is teaming up with China. Iran is days away from a nuclear bomb,” Trump said. “Ukraine has been devastated by an invasion that would never, ever have happened if I was president. And Joe Biden has led us to the very brink of World War III. They say Trump was right about everything — well, I’m not predicting World War III, but I will say this: we’re very close, and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons.” Both Russia and China have warned the U.S. about possible nuclear war.

”On top of it all, Biden is the most corrupt president in American history, and that’s not even close,” Trump insisted. With GarageGate, the Hunter Biden scandals, and financial ties to China, Biden’s corruption is increasingly obvious. “With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for re-election.” Trump also said that “they cheated” in the last “rigged” election. “But I promise you this: when I stand on that debate stage and compare our records, it will be radical Democrats’ worst nightmare, because there’s never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much.”

Trump said there has also never been more of a contrast between two successive presidential administrations, “ours being greatness, and theirs being failure. With your support in the election, we will defeat Joe Biden in 2024, we will rescue our economy, we will crush inflation, we will stop the invasion on our southern border, we will restore our nation’s dignity, and we will prevent World War III from happening. Together, we will all Make America Great Again.”

In the lead-up to the 2024 election, it’s important to have the latest and most accurate election-related news. The best way to make sure you don’t miss a thing is to become a PJ Media VIP. Click here to sign up, and use the code SAVEAMERICA to enjoy a 40% discount on your annual membership. And don’t forget to Townhall Media family of news sites’ free newsletters!