BREAKING: Desiccated Fossil Joe Biden Launches Re-election Bid in Pre-dawn Video Release

In a slick, cloying video, the faceless collective operating the Joe Biden Administration announced its intention to continue running America into the ground early Tuesday morning. Americans woke up to an ad titled “Joe Biden Launches His Campaign For President: Let’s Finish the Job,” revealing that the campaign theme will be “Let’s Finish the Job.” (Which job is that? If you answered “deconstructing the USA and replacing it with a declining, socialist, has-been nation,” you win a cigar.)

The putative president provided a slurry voiceover for the three-minute ad, though he himself only appeared in the video for seven seconds. The rest of the ad was divided between footage of scary “magger extremists,” as the alleged president derides half the country, and older footage of Biden along with Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, and a host of good, progressive Americans. There was even a one-second glimpse of Biden alongside Saint Barack of Obama, recalling the good ole days.

Since Democrats do nothing but raze norms these days, we shouldn’t be surprised that their figurehead announced their 2024 campaign in a cowardly pre-dawn video release rather than a raucous in-person live appearance, replete with flags, pounding music, and a thrilling balloon drop. If you still haven’t realized that the “leaders” the people “vote for” aren’t really doing the leading and that the American Left has become a headless monster, then I can’t help you.

At any rate, below is the text of the ad and the full video. You’ll want to check back with PJ Media throughout the day, as our talented roster of writers and analysts will doubtless have much to say regarding this development.

Welcome to Silly Season, everyone. Happy 2024!

Transcript of Biden voiceover in the re-election campaign announcement ad: