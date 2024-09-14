Stories You May Have Missed This Week: The Debate

Lots of things happened this week, but the big news was that after weeks of hissy fits about the debate rules, the Harris-Walz campaign finally agreed to debate Trump on ABC News, and that debate took place on Tuesday. It was a crucial moment for Kamala to introduce herself to the voters after three and a half years of being the most unpopular vice president in the history of polling.

Here are the key stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

POLICIES: Kamala now has a few, and they're not good.

COPY/PASTE: And those policies aren't even hers!

POLL PANIC: CNN doesn't like Kamala's recent polling.

FREE SPEECH: Brazilians would like some.

PET PEEVES: Cops deny Haitian migrants are eating people in Ohio.

RUSSIA, RUSSIA RUSSIA: The left thinks you're stupid enough to fall for it again.

GOOGLE: Can you guess who they are helping in this election?

INDOCTRINATION: Pennsylvania high schools get sent a graphic novel about January 6.

JEWS FOR THE GOP: Can a shift happen?

THE DEBATE

Kamala showed up to the debate, but Donald Trump didn't exactly put his best foot forward.

DAVID MUIR: We knew this guy was biased well before the debate started.

WHAT THE HECK: The debate could have gone better.

UKRAINE: Trump didn't cheerlead for them.

WAIT, WHAT?: Trump may have helped himself in the debate.

UNBELIEVABLE: Kamala Harris made a major faux pas.

PERSPECTIVE: Well, this focus group really changed how I saw the debate.

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

SCOTT PINSKER: How to Solve the Homeless Problem: Give Them a Camel.

STEPHEN GREEN: Kiss Your Giant Rate Cut Goodbye.

CHRIS QUEEN: Standing Up to the LGBTQ Bullies.

LINCOLN BROWN: The Politics of Grief.

MATT MARGOLIS: Five Takeaways From the Trump-Harris Debate.

ATHENA THORNE: Kamala Wins on Points, but Trump Connects on Reality.

C.A. SKEET: Why Dick Cheney's Endorsement of Kamala Is Utterly Worthless.

VICTORIA TAFT: The DOJ's Latest Russia Info Operation Is Election Interference

VIP

COUNTERPOINT: Trump did better than Kamala at the debate.

AGAIN?: Should there be a debate rematch?

GROOMERS: They're gonna groom.

DEBATE RULES: There was one rule that was unfortunately missing.

SORRY KAMALA: You didn't actually win big at the debate.





CARTOON

Who are these undecided voters?

ONE LAST THING



Despite my negative reaction to Trump's debate performance, this focus group reaction to the debate convinced me that Trump did better than I originally thought. Watch as independent voters track almost exactly the same as Republican voters.