Kamala’s New Policy Page Reveals What She’ll Do With Illegals She Let Into the U.S.

Kamala Harris has faced criticism from both the left and the right for not clearly outlining her policy positions on her campaign website. However, she has finally posted an "Issues" page — no doubt to preempt any criticism during the upcoming debate on Tuesday and likely to give her a place to direct viewers to so she can avoid having to explain her positions during the debate.

"Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are fighting for a New Way Forward that protects our fundamental freedoms, strengthens our democracy, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead," the new issues page reads. "As a prosecutor, Attorney General, Senator, and now Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris always stood up for the people against predators, scammers, and powerful interests. She promises to be a president for all Americans, a president who unites us around our highest aspirations, and a president who always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been her life’s work."

A quick perusal of the Issues page finds that it is padded with fluff and exaggerations about her backstory and attacks on Trump.

"Vice President Harris grew up in a middle-class home as the daughter of a working mom," her economic policy positions section begins. Falsely giving the impression that she was the daughter of a poor single mother who was working a blue-collar job, when in fact she grew up wealthy. Her mother was a biomedical scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and her father was a Marxist economics professor at Stanford University.

Back to the policy page, "Trump" comes up 29 times on the policy page. There are also sections on "Trump's Project 2025 Agenda," for each section, even though he has nothing to do with Project 2025.

Trump's platform is a solid sixteen pages long, but it mentions Biden (or his administration) just seven times — typically in reference to a specific policy.

Perhaps the most hilarious part of Harris's policy page is the part about securing our borders.

"Vice President Harris and Governor Walz believe in tough, smart solutions to secure the border, keep communities safe, and reform our broken immigration system," the page insists.

As Vice President, she supported the bipartisan border security bill, the strongest reform in decades. The legislation would have deployed more detection technology to intercept fentanyl and other drugs and added 1,500 border security agents to protect our border. After Donald Trump killed the border deal for his political gain, she and President Biden took action on their own—and now border crossings are at the lowest level in 4 years, their administration is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, and secured funding for the most significant increase in border agents in ten years.

We've heard these lies about the border security bill before, and it's hardly surprising that she's padding her policy page with the same old bunk. But there was a nugget of truth tucked in there.

"As President, she will bring back the bipartisan border security bill and sign it into law," the page says. "At the same time, she knows that our immigration system is broken and needs comprehensive reform that includes strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship."

And there it is! Harris has no intention of deporting the illegals that have come into this country on her watch as Border Czar; she intends to give them a pathway to citizenship.