ABC Debate Moderator Is Fanatically Pro-Harris, Anti-Trump

The debate moderator for the ABC News presidential debate tomorrow never criticizes anything Democrat nominee and VP Kamala Harris does, according to a new study.

Advertisement

The new Media Research Center (MRC) study argues that, of the “Big Three” evening newscasts, one stands out for its extreme bias for Kamala Harris and against her GOP opponent Donald Trump: ABC’s World News Tonight, anchored by David Muir. And guess who the presidential debate co-moderator is, along with ABC anchor Linsey Davis? That’s right -- it's David Muir.

The Tuesday debate will almost certainly turn into a platform for promoting and protecting Kamala Harris while undermining and smearing Donald Trump from the moderator himself. Of course, that was to be expected; but even those of us cynical about mainstream media might find the statistics on Muir’s blatant bias sobering.

From the Media Research Center study (disclosure: I contribute content to MRC Free Speech America):

MRC analysts reviewed all 100 campaign stories that aired on ABC’s World News Tonight from the day Harris entered the race (July 21) through September 6, including weekends. Our analysts found 25 clearly positive statements about Harris from reporters, anchors, voters or other non-partisan sources, with zero negative statements — none. That computes to a gravity-defying 100% positive spin score for the Vice President. As for Trump, our analysts found just five clearly positive comments, vs. 66 negative statements, for a dismal 7 percent positive (93% negative) spin score.

Advertisement

MRC did note that Muir’s show sometimes quoted Republicans critiquing Harris, but he never did so himself. No reporters or “nonpartisan sources” were featured calling out Harris’s many failures.

Read Also: Kamala Visits Store Whose CEO Bashed Republican Customers

In the study, MRC likewise excluded soundbites from Democrats criticizing Trump, but there were plenty of instances of ABC reporters bashing Trump or playing clips from “nonpartisan sources” that were negative about Trump.

During these same weeks, both the CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News also delivered highly positive coverage for Harris, and mostly negative coverage for Trump, yet not as extreme as we found with ABC’s World News Tonight. Employing the same methodology, coverage of Harris was 94% positive on CBS, and 71% positive on NBC — historically good press, but not as good as the 100% positive press she received on ABC. As for Trump, his coverage was 77% negative on CBS, and 86% negative on NBC — extremely hostile, but not as dreadful as the whopping 93% negative coverage he received on ABC.

In other words, Trump will have to be on his toes Tuesday because he’ll probably be debating both Harris and Muir. The modern debate system of having a “moderator” is more harmful than helpful; certainly it is in an age of egregious and shameful bias from major media networks. Muir has openly promoted Harris over Trump, and he’s supposed to “moderate” the debate? Meanwhile, Muir’s fellow moderator Linsey Davis writes kids’ books about “diversity.”

Advertisement

Mainstream media long ago became little more than a branch of the Democrat Party. That’s why it’s so important to have truly reliable news sources like PJ Media — support our work by becoming a VIP member and signing up for our newsletters. And look out for a PJ Media presidential debate live blog Tuesday!