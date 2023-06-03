WATCH: Trans-Identified Male Activist Injures ANOTHER Female Soccer Player

A fully grown man who fancies himself a lady got himself into a women’s soccer (or football, if you must) league in Australia. What one might expect to happen as a result indeed transpired.

Via Reduxx:

Reduxx has learned that a male who identifies as transgender reportedly injured a female player while participating in a women’s league in New South Wales, Australia. The incident took place on May 21 during a game between the Inter Lions and the St. George football clubs at the Majors Bay Reserve. Reduxx was provided footage of the match, showing the transgender player launch his smaller female opponent towards a metal fence using an aggressive tackle as the two chased down the ball. The female player is seen laying on her side, unmoving, as the transgender player casually walks away. Reduxx can confirm that the transgender player involved in the incident is Riley Dennis, a trans activist and former YouTube personality who had previously been alleged to have injured female players at a match in March.

Reduxx has learned that trans activist Riley Dennis injured a female player while participating in a women's football game in Australia on May 21. This is the second time Dennis is alleged to have injured women while playing in a women's league. SCOOP: https://t.co/0dn1gs1cpk pic.twitter.com/yK4ugpJCuK — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) May 31, 2023

Inherent sex-based strength and athletic abilities aside, proper sportsmanship would dictate that this dude would help up his injured opponent instead of shrugging his shoulders and waltzing away.

But that’s what nonstop entitlement does for you.

As noted in the report, this isn’t the first but the second time that this same individual has brutalized a woman on the soccer field for equity.

Those of you like me — with a sadomasochistic fascination with Social Justice™ social media — will recognize the name Riley Dennis (whom I previously referenced in a PJ Media article) as the progenitor of the now-prolific, cancerous idea that not sexually desiring men who unilaterally deem themselves women is transphobic.

Of course, Dennis is not alone in abusing women in the name of gender equity.

Here’s another transgender bashing a volleyball into a girl’s head and causing a concussion about six months ago, which has left the female athlete with ongoing neurological issues.

A North Carolina volleyball player who suffered severe injuries including a concussion and neck injury after a transgender player threw a ball at her 🏐is calling for a nationwide ban on trans athletes competing in women’s sports. Payton McNabb spoke at the NC State House this… pic.twitter.com/JtnrX7hSR7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 22, 2023

And here’s the OG transgender combat sports veteran, Fallon Fox, literally beating women to a bloody pulp in the octagon.

#FallonFox, a #transgender #MMAfighter, has now broken 2 female opponents’ skulls. A man beating on women and named “Bravest Athlete” in 2020. The hate for women is real and will continue if we don't stop it.@DrLoupis pic.twitter.com/GUpQe8rzkP — Xenia Ioannidou 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@xeniaioa) June 1, 2023

Meanwhile, in the lunatic Social Justice™ online cult, activist Emma Vigeland (one of the “Bike Karen” defamers) says that women’s sports shouldn’t exist if they won’t accommodate testosterone-filled men with advantageous grip strength and hip structures: “I don’t give a s*** about the scientific explanations. If they identify as a woman, they get to compete in sports.”