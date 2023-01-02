'Transgender Woman' Roxanne Tickle Sues Women-Only App for 'Discrimination'

“Female-only” app Giggle uses AI to screen out men of all sorts from its platform, trans-identified or otherwise. Somehow, probably due to hormone therapy, a biological man who calls himself Roxanne Tickle (so you know he’s a serious person) slipped through the dragnet, was found out, and removed.

As all silly cultural conflicts in the litigious West seemingly tend to do, the issue has been dropped on the doorsteps of the legal system to sort through.

Via the Guardian:

An Australian transgender woman who says she was barred from using the female-only platform Giggle for Girls has sued the social media site for alleged discrimination. In a federal court lawsuit filed on 22 December, Roxanne Tickle claims she was unlawfully barred from using Giggle in September 2021 after the firm and its CEO, Sally “Sall” Grover, said she was a man. The activist is seeking damages, a written apology and complete access to the platform.

Technically, what Giggle did absolutely is “discrimination.” Individuals and groups discriminate based on various characteristics every day. That’s how the world works. What’s the point of having a “women-only” club if it’s forced to open itself to non-women? Why is creating such a group inherently morally wrong, even if it’s discriminatory? When the transes create their own social club “safe space” that excludes normies, the corporate media applauds at the stunning bravery. Why should it be okay for them just because they’re a “marginalized community”?

Of course, there is legal backing in American case law that prevents discrimination based on identity status in the provision of publicly available services, originally intended to combat racial segregation in the context of the Jim Crow South. So it seems likely that lawsuits of this sort will bear fruit for the transgender lobbyists in the U.S. (the current lawsuit is in Australian federal court).

But is this really the legacy that MLK Jr. intended to leave? Forcing women to accommodate (probably mentally ill) men with gender confusion?

This whole melodrama is reminiscent of Riley Dennis, the original purveyor of the argument that exclusionary genital preferences in the context of dating are “transphobic” based on his frustrating experience attracting suitable mates as a “transgender lesbian.”

While women’s spaces do deserve to be protected, let us not overlook the delicious irony that pervades all discussion of the great TERF vs. trans cultural conflagration: third-wave feminism ideologically birthed the trans monster, and now it’s eating its mother — yet another example of the left’s self-cannibalism problem.

“What’s attached to a leash that it made itself?

The punchline’s in the way that you’ve been f***ing yourself.”

—The Lawrence Arms, The Ramblin’ Boys of Pleasure