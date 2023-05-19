Smollett-Style Race Hoax Puts Innocent, Pregnant White Woman in Crosshairs

Race hoaxer Jussie Smollett inspired a whole genre of copycat hoaxers crying wolf over totally manufactured crises in the pursuit of internet fame and civil lawsuit awards.

Muh white supremacy melodramas are catnip to the Social Justice™ left. It’s the new iteration of soap operas for bored suburban liberal housewives and the BLM profiteers who take their money and buy $6 mansions for themselves.

But this time they’ve really gone too far in targeting a visibly pregnant nurse getting off of a 12-hour shift at the hospital.

The nurse purchased one of the techno-hell “e-bikes” that big cities place around the city to rent and then leave behind. When she tried to ride it away, a mob of urban youths descended on her, claiming that they had actually purchased the bike and this evil white supremacist was trying to steal from them, just like the evil whites have for hundreds of years.

The clearly physically inferior and visibly pregnant woman, who couldn’t wrench the bike free from the urban youths, then began to cry.

You can see in the video that an evil white supremacist bystander intervenes to reasonably suggest they all just reset their bike purchases, which would have settled the dispute and allowed everyone to go on their way. The urban youths reject that plan.

“Karen Weaponizes White Tears To Hijack Black Man’s E-Bike,” read the title of race hustler Rashad Richey’s YouTube video, in which he outed her by name and tried to shame her hospital’s CEO into firing her for the sake of Equity™.

The whole problem with this particular race hoax? The woman, through her lawyer, provided receipts proving she had purchased the bike. None of the urban youths have been able to produce similar documentation.

Via the New York Post: