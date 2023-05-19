Smollett-Style Race Hoax Puts Innocent, Pregnant White Woman in Crosshairs

Race hoaxer Jussie Smollett inspired a whole genre of copycat hoaxers crying wolf over totally manufactured crises in the pursuit of internet fame and civil lawsuit awards.
Muh white supremacy melodramas are catnip to the Social Justice™ left. It’s the new iteration of soap operas for bored suburban liberal housewives and the BLM profiteers who take their money and buy $6 mansions for themselves.
But this time they’ve really gone too far in targeting a visibly pregnant nurse getting off of a 12-hour shift at the hospital.
The nurse purchased one of the techno-hell “e-bikes” that big cities place around the city to rent and then leave behind. When she tried to ride it away, a mob of urban youths descended on her, claiming that they had actually purchased the bike and this evil white supremacist was trying to steal from them, just like the evil whites have for hundreds of years.
The clearly physically inferior and visibly pregnant woman, who couldn’t wrench the bike free from the urban youths, then began to cry.
You can see in the video that an evil white supremacist bystander intervenes to reasonably suggest they all just reset their bike purchases, which would have settled the dispute and allowed everyone to go on their way. The urban youths reject that plan.
“Karen Weaponizes White Tears To Hijack Black Man’s E-Bike,” read the title of race hustler Rashad Richey’s YouTube video, in which he outed her by name and tried to shame her hospital’s CEO into firing her for the sake of Equity™.
The whole problem with this particular race hoax? The woman, through her lawyer, provided receipts proving she had purchased the bike. None of the urban youths have been able to produce similar documentation.
Via the New York Post:
The lawyer for a Manhattan hospital worker accused of taking a Citi Bike from a young black man — who claimed that he paid for the two-wheeler — provided receipts that he says show she was the one who purchased the ride at the center of the viral incident.
The Bellevue Hospital employee — who was branded a “Karen” on social media afterward — rented the bike first, lawyer Justin Marino said in a statement to The Post Wednesday.
He also provided two Citi Bike receipts from May 12, which were timestamped just minutes apart.
The first receipt reviewed by The Post shows the bike being taken out before it was re-locked one minute later, which Marino said is the bike seen in the video.
The second receipt shows another bike being taken out a minute later from the same docking station and was the bike Marino said his client used to get home after being “heckled and pressured to find a new bike” by the group.
