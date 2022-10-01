Gullible Corporate Media Falls for Race Hoax After Race Hoax, Learns Nothing

You might be forgiven for mistakenly believing race hoaxes couldn’t possibly get more brazen, or morally depraved, than actor Jussie Smollet’s theatrical rendition of a midnight MAGA lynching in sub-zero downtown Chicago.

That fateful 2019 winter eve, Smollet hired his two Nigerian bodyguards to play the roles of white supremacists, who allegedly attacked Smollett while on his way to Subway in the middle of the night.

The white supremacists, wearing ski masks, allegedly yelled “f****t Empire n*****r, this is MAGA country” from across the street, then crossed the street to grab Smollett.

They proceeded to pour bleach on him (which was somehow still liquid in freezing temperatures), beat him up, wrapped a noose around his neck, and mysteriously disappeared into the night nearly as quickly as they came.

(Smollett undoubtedly got the bleach idea from the iconic scene in the 1997 film American History X in which neo-Nazis, led by Edward Norton, pour milk over a Latina grocery store clerk.)

“I look down and I see there’s a rope around my neck,” Smollett told ABC News’s Robin Roberts.

Everyone knows the white man can’t help but go around slipping nooses on black people everywhere he goes, like Johnny Appleseed.

“You hadn’t noticed it before?” Roberts interjects (the hardest question, by the way, she asks the whole time, despite the palpable absurdity of Smollett’s fantastical account).

“It was so fast,” Smollett replies, implying that he couldn’t have noticed a noose being placed around his neck because it happened too fast. “It was probably like 30 seconds.”

Smollet recounts the aftermath of the attack: “I noticed the rope around my neck and I started screaming. And I said, ‘there’s a f***ing rope around my neck!'”

The silliness continues unabated from there, which we can’t cover fully here in the interest of brevity.

The corporate media pounced on the melodrama of a beloved LGBTQ© Person of Color© starlet’s victimization at the hands of white bigots like a kitty to catnip. They allowed Smollet to proliferate his narrative unchallenged on their airwaves for weeks in somber tones like a modern-day Rosa Parks, recounting his attack between tears, lamenting the evil racism that pervades America.

(Naturally, since Smollet’s conviction on five felony counts for lying to police, none of the media that uncritically parroted the absurd storyline have faced any professional consequences.)

Smollett, for his part, served six days of his 150-day sentence before his release on grounds of being “immunocompromised” amid concerns over COVID-19.

Consequently, no lessons were learned, and no justice achieved. None of the malign actors were disincentivized from propagating the next big race hoax for attention and career advancement.

Which brings us to the modern day, a level-12 race hoax that somehow ups the ante on Smollett. Let us now disabuse you of the notion that there is a bottom to the race-hustler barrel.

Check out this absolutely mammoth whopper:

A Duke University volleyball player, Rachel Richardson, a member of the protected and sacred Person of Color© class, reported ongoing racist abuse and threats throughout an entire Aug. 26th match against Brigham Young University, right out in public, presumably for everyone to hear!

Via her public statement:

[I] was targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match. The slurs and comments grew into threats… Both officials and BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident during the game, but failed to take the necessary steps… they also failed to adequately address the situation after the game. [Emphasis added]

How terrible! Those most assuredly aren’t Our Values©.

Even more amazing than the public display of racism in this day and age, though, is the fact that, based on reporting from the school newspaper, not a single person in attendance other than Rachel ever heard any of this torrential outpouring of racist abuse.

The taunting was allegedly loud enough for Rachel to not only pick up but to make out over all the crowd noise, yet no one—not a soul in the crowd, nor the police officer assigned mid-match after Rachel’s first complaint, nor any of her teammates—heard any of it.

Then, after the match, Rachel identified the purported perpetrator—a mentally handicapped fan—using her innate voice recognition technology:

When a mentally challenged fan approached a Duke player. [sic] The Duke team then suddenly recognized the handicapped man’s “voice” as the same one shouting slurs. They never saw or pointed out a face, just a voice. They banned this man.

An investigation ensued to catch the handicapped fan in action and confirm Rachel’s claim. But, later on, the video footage exonerated the handicapped fan:

BYU Athletics staff went through footage of the entire game and the man Duke identified was never seated in the student section… There is zero evidence of a slur being said. Not a single witness, besides Ms. Richardson, has come forth. Not a single cell phone video or BYUtv’s several camera angles caught a single thing. [Emphasis added]

BYU admitted in a press release that, despite its extensive efforts, it couldn’t produce one shred of evidence of the handicapped fan’s guilt and acknowledged that it had punished him under pressure, out of convenience, to bury the story.

—————-

BYU should never have been forced to perform this sham investigation in the first place.

Rachel’s claims were so obviously nonsense on their face—so much so that a child could pick them apart—that an investigation was unnecessary other than as an appeasement to the SJW mob that Rachel unleashed on the school and the fully innocent handicapped fan.

Again, to emphasize, it is literally physically impossible that a man could yell racial slurs loud enough for Rachel alone to hear, out of everyone in the building, over the crowd noise.

Nonetheless, the corporate media—NPR, CNN, The New York Times, the lot of them—just as they did during the Smollet hoax, ran with the story full-steam ahead because they are desperate for anything they can use to buttress their racist-MAGA-white-supremacist-domestic-terrorist narrative.

CNN news actor Jim Acosta invited the race-hustling former NAACP president to discuss the “critically important” issue of phantom white supremacists yelling in gymnasiums, in which he likened Rachel to civil rights hero Jackie Robinson.

—————–

One would hope that the editors of the Newspaper of Record™ or the producers at the Most Trusted Name in News™ might have learned some lessons from the last race hoax it promulgated.

But why would they? Why would anyone involved change their behavior? Just like in the Smollett case, the attention whore who got a mentally handicapped man banned from attending sporting events for life won’t face any serious consequences.

In fact, she’s now a hero to a large subset of the left. She has all the incentives to manufacture another sensational race hoax on the road to her future role as an MSNBC contributor. So no, she won’t have learned any lessons worth learning.

Neither will Duke, and neither will the corporate media that shamelessly parroted Rachel’s racist fairy tale with zero due diligence.