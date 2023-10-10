The Morning Briefing: Read the Room, Hamas—Israel Isn't in the Mood for a Truce

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lersitch took great pride in his renown as the premier kilted civet wrangler in the Quad County area.

Advertisement

The world continues to disintegrate, and the United States continues to be governed by some of the most unserious and incompetent people in its history.

First, the world.

Now that they’re facing consequences for their barbaric attacks on Israel, the terrorist lowlifes in Hamas want to play nice. It’s difficult to ascertain if they’re audacious, stupid, or a disturbing combination of both. Robert has more on the curious overture:

After brutally massacring over 600 Israelis and then suffering some retaliatory strikes from Israel, the bloodthirsty jihadis of Hamas now want a truce. The Israeli government is virtually certain to get immense pressure to agree to such a truce, but this is actually the last thing that Israel should do at this point. Even before the magnitude of what Hamas perpetrated in Israel was fully known, calls for a ceasefire became a talking point. Leftist opinion makers from the ridiculous (Antony Blinken) to the absurd (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) began calling for a ceasefire so quickly that the Babylon Bee zinged them with a riotous headline: “Emperor Hirohito Calls For Ceasefire After Bombing Of Pearl Harbor.”

I guess we couldn’t avoid the unserious people in American government for very long.

It certainly seems like Hamas is worried about what Israel may have in store for them. The leaders no doubt plan on plenty of sympathy from various lunatic leftist world leaders. The UN will insist that terrorists will negotiate in good faith — they just want a fair shake after all, don’t you know.

Advertisement

Robert is an expert on Muslim jihadis and offers this insight into what is probably going on with Hamas:

The establishment media and the leftist political elites will receive this with hosannas and take it as the dawning of a new era of peace — if only those dastardly warmongering Israelis will take Hamas’ olive branch. That is, however, not really what it is at all. For Hamas to be asking for a truce on Monday evening Gaza time, it must have had an extremely bad Sunday and Monday. For Islamic law only allows for a truce if Muslims are weak and need to gather strength to fight later more effectively, or if they’re fighting non-Muslims whom they think may accept Islam.

Indeed, every official statement from Israel has indicated that the country is not in the mood to take its foot off of the gas in this war for a while, no matter how much pressure it receives from elsewhere in the world. “Elsewhere in the world” didn’t get brutally attacked while most of its citizens were praying. Of course, Israel isn’t built for a protracted war, as my friend Stephen Green pointed out to me today. It wants to punch hard early. The late-night news from the conflict would indicate that the pleas for a truce have thus far fallen on deaf ears.

The Associated Press:

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli warplanes pounded downtown Gaza City, home to Hamas’ centers of government, with relentless bombardments into early Tuesday, after Israel’s prime minister vowed retaliation against the Islamic militant group that would “reverberate for generations.”

Advertisement

Hamas sympathizers throughout the world (looking at you, Germany) got to spend the weekend celebrating, but Israel is determined to make even the memories of those celebrations short-lived, as well it should.

Onto the ridiculousness of our own leaders. Ashley has a rundown of all of the messes and all that’s not being done about any of them.

And this is from Katie over at Townhall:

President Joe Biden called a lid before noon on Monday as Americans continue to be held hostage by Iranian backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip and as Israel is still under assault. “The White House has called a lid for the day, before the pool call time. We will not be seeing the president today,” the White House pool report states.

What a comfort it is knowing that, in this time of great turmoil, the leader of the free world not only can’t lead, but he can’t stay up past lunchtime. Maybe DOCTOR Mama Jill can pinch hit for him sometime.

The bitter irony here is that Biden’s lack of energy is exhausting the rest of us as we watch so much of the world burn, and our beloved Republic slip away.

At least he’ll be well-rested for his next nap.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Book of the Month Recommendation

Advertisement

“You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back“—Carol Roth

Everything Isn’t Awful

Waterfowl Monty Python.

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. The Lighter Side of Ethnic Cleansing

Is Anyone in Charge? White House MIA as Chaos Reigns

Oops. Secretary of State Blinken Accidentally Admits Biden Admin Funded Attack on Israel

Now Hamas Wants a Truce. Here’s Why Israel Shouldn’t Give Them One.

Oil Prices Spike Amidst Hamas Terrorist War on Israel

The Ministry of Truth Fires Up the Afterburners

The Trans Supremacy: Top Two Positions in Women’s Cycling Tournament Dominated by Trans-Identified Men

RFK Jr. Officially Announces Independent Run

We’re Ahead in the Polls? That Means We’re Losing

Columbus Day: The U.S. Holiday Instituted to Fight Prejudice

Actress Natalie Portman Shreds Hamas for ‘Barbaric’ Terrorist Attacks on Israel

Blinken Asked Palestinian Authority to ‘Restore Calm’ as PA Justified Violence Against Israel

#MouthBarf. Hunter Isn’t the Only Biden With Nude Pics on the Internet

Leftists Come Out in Support of Hamas Massacres, Send Money to Palestinians

Protestors Clash in the U.S., Synagogues Threatened Following Hamas Attack

Hamas Attack on Israel Is a Lesson on the Dangers of Gun Control

Townhall Mothership

Former CIA Director Posts for Sen. Tuberville to Be Removed From ‘the Human Race’

Advertisement

She totally hearts terrorists. It Took This Long for Rashida Tlaib to Release a Statement, and It Was Just What You’d Expect

Hundreds of Students Walked Out to Protest ‘Woke’ Trans Restroom Policies. Here’s What Happened Next.

Hostages Being Held in Cages as Hamas Threatens Executions on Live Television

Woman’s first time shooting her gun was in self-defense

Cam&Co. GOAL sounds the alarm on revised “Lawful Citizens Imprisonment Act”

Grisham’s latest executive order on guns still aimed in the wrong direction

Nah, we’re cool bro. Pritzker: “Someone” has to stop illegal aliens from being sent to only blue cities

Anti-Viagra. At least Hamas has the support of a porn star

Couple drove across they country to visit Portland; now they’ll never return

Netanyahu: ‘What We Will Do to Our Enemy in the Next Few Days Will Echo for Generations’

House Democrat Levels AOC’s ‘Squad’ as Tempers Flare Over Their Response to Hamas Terrorist Attacks

Broken clock moment. ADL Director Blasts MSNBC Live on Air Over Anti-Israel Bias: ‘Who’s Writing Your Scripts?’

RFK Jr.’s siblings try to sink his third party run faster than Uncle Ted’s Chappaquiddick sedan

Obama bro Tommy Vietor whines about Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza

Sunny Hostin’s take on Hamas terrorism as bad as you’d expect

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Advertisement

Me. Mike Pence Is a Dinosaur, and Not Even the Fun Kind

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 220: Your Monthly Kira—Taylor Swift, Barbie, and the Empty Nest

The Time of Democrat Appeasement of Iran Must End

Obama Is No Longer Hiding His Anti-Semitism

Where Is Joe Biden and Why Do We Even Have to Ask?

Around the Interwebz

Metallica, AC/DC, Judas Priest Rule at All-Metal ‘Power Trip’ Festival: Concert Review

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is about to become a workhorse for NASA

A New Translation of ’The Iliad’ Is Bringing a Truer Ancient Greece to Modern Readers

Bee Me

Zelensky Asks If This Is A Bad Time To Maybe Get A Couple More Billion https://t.co/ipITvX6VJa pic.twitter.com/jN6NGAflNM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 9, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery