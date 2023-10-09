Leftists Come Out in Support of Hamas Massacres, Send Money to Palestinians

After the horrifying images of what Hamas did in Israel on Saturday went around the world, it’s hard to believe that anyone came out in support of the Palestinian jihad. But numerous leftists found a way and seized the opportunity of the bloody massacre of hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians to advance anti-Israel talking points.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Ramallah) led the way with a statement that was a masterpiece of blame-shifting and displacement of responsibility. After seeing ordinary Israelis massacred wholesale at a peace festival, on the street, and in their homes, Tlaib began by putting the perpetrators and their victims on equal footing: “I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity.”

Once she had that boilerplate out of the way, Tlaib detailed what she thinks could be done to establish that gloriously just and peaceful future: “The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.” Translation: all those dead Israelis an aghast world saw Saturday were Israel’s fault. Israel must lift the blockade, that is, allow a free flow of the latest, most sophisticated weaponry into Gaza and the West Bank. It must end the “occupation,” which would involve leaving lands to which only Israel has any actual legal right. And it must dismantle the “apartheid system,” that is, let each and every Palestinian, even ones who are armed to the teeth and screaming “Death to Israel,” enter the country without any screening whatsoever. About Hamas’ atrocities, meanwhile, Tlaib said nary a word.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) was likewise indifferent to Israeli suffering. She tweeted on Saturday, “Reminder, Gaza doesn’t have shelters or an iron dome and to please pray for them. May peace prevail in the region and move us towards a moral awakening to care about the human suffering we are seeing. Palestinians are human beings who have been in besieged [sic] and are deserving of protection from the international community.” If any people have been besieged, it is the Israelis, but Omar could not spare a word for them.

Other leftists fell into lockstep as well. Code Pink tweeted on Sunday — the day after massacres took place all over Israel because its security measures were breached — “PALESTINE WILL BE FREE! In D.C. today, we called on Biden to stop arming apartheid and impose sanctions on Israel!” On Monday, the old leftist flagship publication, The Nation, ran a piece entitled, “Gaza Is a Nightmare Today, but We Will Not Stop Dreaming of Freedom.” The subtitle: “This war is happening for one reason: the prolonged suffering and occupation that Palestinians have endured for seven decades.”

Leftist celebrities didn’t lag behind. Adin Ross, who is identified as a “widely recognized Kick streamer,” whatever that is, and has apparently made enough money doing it to have a million dollars to give to genocidal killers, is doing just that. MEAWW (Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide) reported Monday that he “has garnered significant attention from social media users due to recent reports suggesting a potential donation of $1,000,000 to Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.” The celebrity influencer Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, convert to Islam, and controversial misogynist who claims to reject the left primarily for its attack on masculinity but nonetheless echoes leftist talking points on Israel, is likewise sending $200,000 to the jihadis.

Whatever the intentions of Ross and Tate may be, this money will go to jihadis and be used to murder more innocent Israeli civilians.

There is no other conflict in the world where people who consider themselves to be decent human beings applaud, and willingly aid and abet, the murder of civilians. If some country invaded North Korea, home of one of the most repressive regimes on the planet, people would not be applauding the deaths of North Korean civilians. In fact, care would be taken to distinguish the people from the regime. In Israel, there are many lies about the government but in reality, it is not a violator of human rights. Yet even if it were, no one would be lamenting the deaths of Israeli civilians. The applause would continue.

What kind of sickness overtakes people that they can see what the “Palestinian” jihadis did to innocent people on Saturday and think, “I’ve got to speak out in support of the attackers,” or even worse, “I’ve got to give those people some money”?