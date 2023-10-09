Columns
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 220: Your Monthly Kira—Taylor Swift, Barbie, and the Empty Nest

By Stephen Kruiser 8:25 PM on October 09, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 220: Your Monthly Kira—Taylor Swift, Barbie, and the Empty Nest

(Reminder: New episodes are on the podcast page, but I’ll still do promos here.)

Our old friend Kira Davis is back to reprise the first — and only — recurring segment on this podcast: Your Monthly Kira. We’re kicking things off again talking about — you guessed it — conservatives and pop culture. Taylor Swift takes center stage in this episode.

Opinions are also offered about the “Barbie” movie before we get into me doing some life coaching about how to handle being an empty nest parent.

Yeah, there was no script. It was, however, a delight having Kira back and I can’t wait until next month.

Enjoy!
Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before.
