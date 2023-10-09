The Kruiser Kabana Episode 220: Your Monthly Kira—Taylor Swift, Barbie, and the Empty Nest

(Reminder: New episodes are on the podcast page, but I’ll still do promos here.)
Our old friend Kira Davis is back to reprise the first — and only — recurring segment on this podcast: Your Monthly Kira. We’re kicking things off again talking about — you guessed it — conservatives and pop culture. Taylor Swift takes center stage in this episode.
Opinions are also offered about the “Barbie” movie before we get into me doing some life coaching about how to handle being an empty nest parent.
Yeah, there was no script. It was, however, a delight having Kira back and I can’t wait until next month.
Enjoy!
