The Time of Democrat Appeasement of Iran Must End

What is it with Democrats and appeasing Iran?

Has Iran ever given us any reason to trust them? Certainly not in my lifetime. Yet, for some reason, the last two Democrat presidents, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, have jumped through all sorts of hoops to ensure that Iran has access to billions of dollars and a pathway to nuclear weapons. No good can come of this, yet, for Barack Obama, this was to be his crowning foreign policy achievement before he left office, knowing very well that Iran would use all the money they were getting for terrorism.

Barack Obama’s infamous nuclear treaty with Iran, which he made unilaterally without Senate ratification because he knew the treaty would never get the constitutionally mandated 60 votes for approval, lifted economic sanctions, freeing up $150 billion in fresh capital for the regime. Even Obama Secretary of State John Kerry agreed it could fuel military and terrorist activities. “I think that some of [the money] will end up in the hands of the IRGC or other entities, some of which are labeled terrorists,” Kerry admitted in 2016.

Obama even admitted that the treaty wouldn’t stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Of course, they violated the deal and were already using advanced centrifuges specifically prohibited by the nuclear deal, capable of enriching uranium into weapons-grade material, by September 2019. Even as Iran refused to abide by the commitments of the deal, they enjoyed access to America’s financial system, courtesy of Barack Obama, including the $400 million cash ransom given to them in exchange for four American hostages, knowing very well that money would go toward “activities that we object to.” And when Qasem Soleimani’s Quds Force attempted to bomb a restaurant in Washington, D.C., in 2011, the Obama-Biden administration did nothing in response.

Donald Trump’s approach to Iran was much different; he axed the nuclear deal, imposed sanctions on Iran, and killed Soleimani. Joe Biden may not have been able to resurrect Soleimani, but he has tried to revive the nuclear deal and lift sanctions. And look at the results. Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah launched a brutal attack on Israel in an apparent attempt to destabilize the region and prevent a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Is this really what the Biden administration wants? It’s hard to see how it’s not because they must know what they’re doing. But it’s time to stop appeasing Iran once and for all, and the United States may be the only world power that can do that.

“The bottom line is that unless Iran is severely punished for instigating terrorist attacks, these attacks will not be significantly deterred by Israeli military actions against the terrorist organizations,” notes Alan Dershowitz. “Such actions may slow the terrorists down by destroying their weapons and infrastructure, but it won’t destroy their willingness to follow Iran’s directives. And Iran will certainly send more weapons and materiel.”

The money supply to Iran must be cut off, and their nuclear program destroyed. Unfortunately, everything the Biden and Obama administrations have done is the exact opposite. Right now, the United States is enabling Iran—a nation that wants not only to destroy Israel, but America, too.

What will it take for the Biden administration to realize what must be done?