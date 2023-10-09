The Ministry of Truth Fires Up the Afterburners

It was wholly predictable that protestors would take to the streets to sing the praises of Hamas under the guise of supporting Palestine. We expected the young, ignorant, and indoctrinated, both on and off campuses, to begin a combination victory dance/rally. Of course, as the Squad’s narrative broke down and Biden’s handlers made fools of themselves trying to address the matter, the media showed up, saluted, and reported for duty.

National Review reported on the interoffice emails at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that instructed its journalists not to refer to the Hamas members who attacked innocent civilians as “terrorists.” The organization StopAntisemtism had copies of the emails in which the CBC’s Director of Journalistic Standards, George Achi, stated, “Do not refer to militants, soldiers, or anyone else as ‘terrorists. The notion of terrorism remains highly politicized and is part of the story. Even when quoting/clipping a government or a source referring to fighters as ‘terrorists,’ we should add context to ensure the audience understands this opinion, not fact.”

We have just obtained what appears to be a leaked email written by CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corp) employee George Achi instructing reporters to: 1. not to mention Gaza has not been occupied since 2005

2. not refer to Palestinian terrorists as terrorists If true, this… pic.twitter.com/rqlhfm1clX — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 8, 2023

On this weekend’s edition of “Meet the Press,” Nikki Haley clashed with Kristen Welker over whether or not Iran’s big payday, courtesy of Joe Biden, helped fund the attack. Fox noted Welker recalled Antony Blinken’s statement that the $6 billion Biden shipped to Iran was not a factor in the attacks. Haley drew on her time as U.N. ambassador to call Blinken’s statement irresponsible, commenting that she had seen the results of Biden’s $400 million cash infusion to Iran:

When I was at the United Nations, you saw that when those planes full of cash sent by Obama to Iran, I went to the International Atomic Energy Agency. I met with them. What happened was those funds were sent to Hezbollah and Lebanon. They were sent to Hamas and Gaza. They were sent to the Houthis in Yemen. They go and spread terrorism every time they get a dollar.

According to the Daily Caller, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt lit into MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire for the network’s coverage of the attack. In particular, Ali Velshi’s attempt to blame the attacks on Israel. Greenblatt stated in part:

These have been some of the hardest days of my adult life. I’ll be honest, I am angry. I am angry with a world that allowed the dehumanization of Israelis and sanitized the terrorism of Hamas. I must say, I love this show and I love this network but I gotta ask, who is writing the scripts? Hamas, the people who did this, they are not fighters, Jonathan, they are not militants, and I am looking right at the camera: they are terrorists. It is a barbarian who rapes and brutalizes women, who kills children in front of their parents, and then brings them over to Gaza.

You can and should watch the video here. As to Greenblatt’s question, I think we all know who is writing the scripts.

And hot on the heels of his Sunday barbecue, Biden called an early lid for the press today:

🚨 Joe Biden has already called a lid for the day. Yesterday he called one at 11:34am and had a barbecue. At least 9 Americans were killed in Israel this weekend and several more are still being held hostage by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/n7JnVDVldp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 9, 2023

Go figure.

An odd thing happened to me this morning. At least, at first, I thought it was odd. I subscribe to Bari Weiss’ Substack. Today’s offering featured three pieces, all dealing with the atrocities in Israel. One of them is Weiss’ latest podcast, “Bring Back My Children: An Israeli Mother’s Plea.” It is the story of a mother in Israel whose two boys, 12 and 16, were seized by Hamas terrorists and, to the best of her knowledge, are being held hostage in Gaza.

Although I do not use Gmail, when I clicked on the link in Weiss’s email, a notice popped up that claimed her Substack page contained “malicious code” and urged me not to visit the site. Since I don’t use Gmail, I was surprised. But Google has apparently gotten its hooks into this email service as well.

One has to know that somebody somewhere is reading your emails, so the fact that people are snooping does not blow my mind. Gmail worming its way into this provider and trying this ridiculous head-fake — well, that’s not surprising either.

I’ve visited Weiss’ site multiple times and have never experienced a problem, so I went to the page anyway. I won’t lie: the podcast is hard to listen to. The rampage by these monsters has been difficult to watch, hear, or even read about. Despite Google trying to warn people off, ostensibly for their “own good” (and many of them have been, I’m sure), this mother’s story has to be heard. And it has to be shared. So, I am more than happy to provide you with this link. Please listen and please share abundantly.

