The Trans Supremacy: Top Two Positions in Women’s Cycling Tournament Dominated by Trans-Identified Men

The brave and stunning colonization of women’s sports by the LGBTQ+++™ alphabet faction is nearly complete.

Via Reduxx:

Two trans-identified males dominated women’s competitions at the Chicago CycloCross Cup yesterday, leading many women’s rights advocates to condemn the tournament for allowing men to self-identify into the women’s categories. The CycloCross Cup was held at Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois from October 7 to 8, and comprised of over one dozen different competitions for men, women, and junior athletes. But two trans-identified males topped the podium in two different competitions, taking home medals and, in one event, prize money. In the Women’s SingleSpeed and Category 1/2 races, trans-identified male Tessa Johnson took first place. The Category 1/2 competition also came with $150 in prize money. But Johnson wasn’t the only male on the podium in the Women’s SingleSpeed, with Evelyn Williamson taking silver in the competition. The result means that only one biological female, Allison Zmuda, was on the podium for that race, placing third for bronze.

Two trans-identified males dominated women's races at the Chicago CycloCross Cup yesterday, prompting outrage from women's rights advocates. In one of the races, the men took first and second place, leaving only one female on the podium.https://t.co/YKiQaXHYle — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) October 9, 2023

Look at the dead-in-the-eyes, masochistic smile of the woman on the third-place podium, forced by social convention to pretend as if two men winning the top two finishing spots in a women’s sporting event totally makes sense.

Men, who have nearly countless physiological advantages over women that cannot be compensated for by hormone replacement therapy — such as stronger, thicker bones, larger hands, better hand-eye coordination, faster reaction times, more lean muscle mass, and more — taking medals away from women in competition because they can’t hack it with other men might seem patently unfair.

But ultra-progressive Social Justice™ commentator of the cancerous “Majority Report,” Emma Vigeland, believes the “societal good” of letting men run roughshod over women in sports outweighs any unfairness to women competitors:

I don’t give a **it about the scientific explanations. People, if they identify as a woman, get to compete in sports. If that’s not fair in the short term for a variety of little competitions, I don’t give a **it… because the societal interests of including trans people in society trumps stupid competition. Full-stop… Women’s sports is barely an institution. It’s only been around for a few decades. Like, if our sources of… entertainment, for competition, for, like, I don’t know, whatever, however to define, but if they’re not able to accommodate trans people, then they’re not worthy of existing.

Very ladylike mouth there, Ms. Vigeland. Excessive profanity is probably a triumph over patriarichal gender norms or whatever.

Mind you, Emma Vigeland considers herself a staunch feminist.

Because of the combination of the social value that “trans participation in society” trumps any other societal interests it might conflict with and the claim from trans activists that anyone can be a woman by simply claiming so, there is no way to prevent the total takeover of women’s sports by narcissistic men — either out of nihilistic glee or political fanaticism or deep-seated delusion.

“South Park” did arguably the most savage — no pun intended — takedown of the sordid logic of transgenders in women’s sports.