Actress Natalie Portman Shreds Hamas for 'Barbaric' Terrorist Attacks on Israel

Over the weekend, Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a brutal series of terrorist attacks on the people of Israel that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent individuals. But the gruesome bloodshed has not stopped anyone on the left from cheering and celebrating, exposing the deep-rooted antisemitism that it has harbored for quite some time.

Many progressives today believe Israel is a colonialist country and have gone to great lengths to paint the Jewish nation as the bad guys in the ongoing conflict between Jews and Arabs. The conflict has been ongoing for thousands of years now, with apparently no signs of peace in sight.

A good chunk of the left in Hollywood has been siding with Hamas in the current conflict, supporting rape, kidnapping, and vicious murder. Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, however, came out and shredded the terrorist organization and the “barbaric acts” they’ve carried out against Israel. Portman published a post on Instagram Sunday that said, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes.”

“I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected,” the Star Wars actress continued.

Breitbart News reported:

Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, was reacting to the Iranian-backed Hamas terror group’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend, which has so far left 800 dead and 2,500 wounded. The Palestinian terror attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle. As Breitbart News reported, legal scholar Eugene Kontorovich referred to the Palestinian terror attack against Israel as the “worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a declaration of victory on Sunday after the horrific terrorist attack. Ever since Joe “The Sniffer” Biden has taken over the Oval Office, he and his ilk have been working hard to find some way to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal that was first put together by former President Barack Obama but effectively shot down by his successor, Donald Trump, during his administration. Recently, Biden sent a whopping $6 billion to Iran, which supports Hamas as it tries to wipe Israel off the map.

Terrorism of any kind is not to be tolerated. You don’t have to agree with Israel’s policies, government, or culture to condemn the actions of Hamas. In fact, you can totally disagree with every move the country makes, while also slamming Hamas for harming people who have nothing to do with their conflict. The fact that some people are actually coming out in support of Hamas speaks volumes about how real and mainstream antisemitism is today.

If you are a person who has been under the misguided belief that hatred for Jews ended when World War II came to a close, this is your wake-up call.