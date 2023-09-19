The Morning Briefing: ChiComs Probably Can't Wait to Have a Go at Woke US Military

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Talcko’s crippling fear of chard made him quite the curiosity at the monthly cul-de-sac drum circle cleansing.

Americans have been forced to deal with the erosion of trust in many of our institutions for a long time now. One thing most of us weren’t worried about — especially on the Right — was faith in the United States military.

Because they exist to ruin things, American leftists have managed to shake that faith.

To the dismay of those of us who would prefer that Mandarin never become the official language here, America’s military higher-ups seem to all have canted left and embraced all of the ideological nonsense that goes with that. These days, you’re more likely to hear a Pentagon briefing on transgender policy, pronouns, or climate change than you are about, you know, actual military stuff.

Robert writes that Gen. Mark Milley — the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — is selling the notion that the United States military is not, in fact, woke:

Milley’s words would carry a great deal more weight were it not for the mountain of evidence that Milley’s military is far more interested in pushing the left’s insane social agenda than it is in actually winning wars. The lack of preparation for the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the biggest indication of this wrongheadedness, but there are plenty of others. Most of them revolve around pushing the left’s fascination with depravity and perversion upon the military. In the summer of 2022, Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE)’s first “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summer Festival,” featured (what else), a drag show. The festival, according to the Daily Wire, featured “a series of performances and speeches, including a poem on ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ and a drag show by Joshua Kelley, who performs under the moniker Harpy Daniels.” Harpy is the navy brass’ favorite sailor; he is also the drag queen they’ve decided to make the star of their recruitment videos.

That sound you hear is every American general from World War II rolling in their graves.

This is reminiscent of what’s going on in public education, where the public knows what’s happening, but the people in charge keep insisting that our eyes aren’t seeing what they see. Again, American leftists seem to think that none of us have access to the internet.

I have a lot of friends who have served or are serving and all of them recommend against young people going into any branch of the military right now. They are all hoping things change but say that the woke rot at the top is too pervasive for that to happen quickly.

Here’s more from Robert:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out the obvious when he noted during one of his presidential campaign addresses that the military has been “infected by the woke mind virus,” and that the consequences of this couldn’t be more serious: “This is changing the character of the military, it’s changing the culture of our services, and it’s creating a situation in which great warriors have been driven away and recruiting is at an all-time low.”

Sadly, it turns out that woke doesn’t sell well for an all-volunteer military force.

My colleague Beege Wellborn writes over at HotAir that the Air Force is going to miss its recruiting numbers for the first time in a quarter century:

Don’t look now, but things are SO FABULOUSLY PEACHY in this woke, DEI-driven, white rage hunting, craptastic, anti-American military the current rainbow warrior leadership has given us, that even the miserable failure of Bidenomics can’t drive people to join. No, sir. Contrary to Progressive expectations, the promises of protected pronouns, penises in the powder room, and parades on the poop-deck have not produced the rush to raised right hands this new all-inclusive military was meant to inspire.

As Beege points out, COVID is the bogeyman du jour for military officials trying to dismiss recruitment failures (the Army has been struggling too), despite the fact that the commander in chief publicly declared that the pandemic is over. Look for the blame to shift to climate change if the recruiting remains anemic, because is there anything that can’t be blamed on it?

It’s a safe bet that the ChiComs are taking all of this in with great relish. Xi and the boys are probably yukking it up daily over our addled president and a military that’s focusing on proper pronouns preparedness. They’ve spent decades building their military to match the might of the United States, now they can simply kick back and watch things here self-destruct.

At least no enemy feelings with be hurt by wrong think when the invasion finally comes.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Kevin and Kruiser. ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #51: Dem Cities Are Facing Some Blue Consequences

VodkaPundit. The Marines Need Help Finding a Lost Stealth Fighter and Nobody Can Stop Laughing

Another FBI Informant in Biden Case Was ‘Shut Down’ Before 2020 Election

Rare Disease Forces Democratic Rep. to Resign

But never done right or something. Argentina’s Milei Warns U.S.: Socialism Is ‘Violent, Murderous, Impoverishing’

While Using Drag Queens for Recruitment, Woke General Milley Hotly Denies That Military Is Woke

#TrueStory. We Can’t Compromise With the Democrats on Abortion

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Both Loves and Buries Greece

The Fruits of Technocracy: Quantitative Analysis Shows Google Steered 6 Million Votes to Biden in 2020

Ah…brotherly love. How Bad Is Crime in Philadelphia? Bad Enough for a Cheesesteak Joint to Hire Armed Security

Rumors Are Flying That Fetterman Has Been Replaced With a Double – but They’re Missing the Biggest Oddity

Hear Me Out: Biden’s Impeachment Shouldn’t Be the GOP’s Focus

Prager. What Does God Most Care About?

Townhall Mothership

Warnings Issued After Biden’s $6 Billion Ransom Payment to Iran

Jim Jordan Calls for October 11 Meeting With Special Counsel David Weiss

Good. Ron DeSantis Claps Back at McCarthy in House Republican Spending Battle

Schumer Blasted for ‘Fetterman’ Dress Code

Yahtzee! Mission accomplished! New Mexico Governor causes a spike in gun sales

Cam&Co. Gun owners ready to rally in opposition to Massachusetts gun grab

The US just passed 500 mass shootings? Not really

Everything’s Fine update: Air Force to miss all recruiting goals for first time in 25 years

#RIP. Portland tourism not recovering thanks to street conditions

The Bay Area is still struggling to recover from ‘defund the police’ (now they’re hoping Texas can help)

After Horrific Execution of LA Sheriff’s Deputy, Empty Words From Empty Suit Politicians

Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz Trade Blows Over Possible Government Shutdown

Ted Cruz Wrecks Janet Yellen’s Latest Gaslighting Bonanza on Biden Economy

Boebert breakup: The reaction to the end of this touching tryst will give you all the feels … and laughs

Bidenomics is working: Poverty rate increased in 2022; child poverty DOUBLED

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Chicago residents begging local politicians to close their borders

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Fake Meat Is an Even Bigger Fraud Than I Thought

Can Long-Term Fasting Neutralize Damage From the COVID Shot-Induced Spike Protein?

Texas Church Recites Pro-Drag LGBTQ Pledge, a Betrayal of Biblical Principles

#MeToo Knives Out for Russell Brand as Anonymous Rape Allegations Fly in Corporate State Media

Hunter Biden Has No Leg to Stand On Regarding His Taxes and Privacy

U.S. Beware: CCP Boasts of Record Aircraft Presence Around Taiwan

Is This the Next Media Hoax to Keep Biden in Office?

Around the Interwebz

China to set standards for the metaverse because it’s not sure what one is

Ancient Roman “wow glass” has photonic crystal patina forged over centuries

Why Do Cats Respond to “Pspsps”?

Bee Me

New Communist Food Delivery Service Just Delivers You Empty Containers Then Shoots You https://t.co/H6mWKYPxVA pic.twitter.com/lWDI5lvtyr — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 19, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery