Argentina’s Milei Warns U.S.: Socialism Is ‘Violent, Murderous, Impoverishing’

“Never embrace the ideals of socialism,” leading Argentinian presidential candidate Javier Milei warned Americans in his interview with Tucker Carlson.

Socialism has been hurting Argentina for years, including the country’s current horrible inflation crisis, which is probably why Milei is leading in presidential polls ahead of his country’s next election. Tucker Carlson interviewed Milei last week, and the presidential candidate denounced socialism while warning America against the pernicious philosophy.

”Socialism is a violent, murderous, and impoverishing phenomenon,” Milei told Tucker (transcription by MRC Business’s Tom Olohan). He urged the promotion of “ideals of freedom” to counter socialism. He also suggested impressing the necessity of ordinary workers on businesses. We must “wage a cultural war,” he insisted.

Milei cautioned Americans, “Never embrace the ideals of socialism. Never allow yourselves to be seduced by the siren song of social justice. Don’t get caught up in that terrible concept that where there is a need there is a right.”

It is sobering that in America now, even many conservatives will defend socialist and anti-constitutional government programs like welfare funding, despite decades of the programs’ utter failure in ameliorating U.S. poverty, etc. Socialism has so infiltrated and permeated all our institutions for so long that most Americans have no idea they are affected by it. That has to stop, or socialism will destroy this great country, as we are seeing now with the Marxist woke insanity.

In fact, Milei highlighted socialism’s institutional infiltration, noting socialists have been “seducing the artists, seducing the culture, seducing the media, or meddling in educational content.” He advised the defunding of entities that undermine freedom and investment in freedom defenders.

But these socialist ideologues are in government, too, of course. “[They] will get into the state and use the state to impose a long term agenda that will destroy everything it touches,” Milei stated emphatically. “So we need a commitment, from all those who create wealth, to fight against socialism, to fight against statism, and to understand that if they fail to do so, the socialists will keep coming.” Milei complimented Donald Trump for fighting socialism.

We have to fight socialism constantly, Milei continued:

Since they try to leech off others, without working, they are tireless in their pursuit. Their leitmotif in life is to live off of others. So they never give up on this mechanism to gain control of others’ wealth, money, or income. So this battle must be waged unceasingly. We cannot take a day off, because when we rest, socialism creeps in.

After questioning from Carlson, Milei noted that Argentina’s decline has been happening for a long time. “Argentina’s embrace of socialist ideas began with an idea that seems attractive, but is actually a terrifying way to operate an economic system,” he said. Obviously, Milei hopes to turn Argentina around — and Americans should profit from his warnings.