WATCH: WEF Leader Klaus Schwab Worried About Peasants Waging 'Revolution Against the System'

Even comfortably ensconced in his technocratic ivory tower, World Economic Forum chieftain Klaus Schwab is apparently not impervious to the bottom-up pushback against his various social engineering schemes in the service of creating a one-world government.

In his flawless James Bond villain accent, here’s what warning Schwab has for his globalist colleagues regarding the latent “revolution against the system” and its political manifestations:

What we have seen in the elections in the United States, in the Brexit vote, this anger of people against globalization and against the elites. If you look what is happening in the United States… you have this anti-system movement. What we are seeing is a revolution against the system. It’s dismantling the system.

#KlausSchwab is getting worried. His #WEF2030Agenda has been exposed by his own arrogance about having penetrated the cabinets with his WEF puppets like #Sunak in the #UK They now fear the masses rising in a #Revolution against the elitists and the #Globalist New World Order. He… pic.twitter.com/1m5YAxpfoI — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) September 11, 2023

The montage, posted to Twitter/X by former UK Parliament member Jim Ferguson on September 11b but which appears to be from the Trump era, then cuts to Klaus’ sidekick and resident transhumanist expert at the WEF, Yuval Noah Harari, who offers the following warning:

What you can say about Donald Trump… one very big and important thing he’s doing, he’s destroying the U.S. alliance system all over the world… In a very systematic way, he’s kind of, ‘they’re our friends, let’s destroy them,’ ‘they’re our friends, let’s alienate them.’… He’s destroying the greatest achievement of the U.S. foreign policy for decades and decades.

First of all, let’s dispense with the notion, as Marco Rubio might say, that Donald Trump does anything at all, let alone govern, in a “systematic way.” On the contrary, everything he does is spontaneous and based on instinct, for better or worse—in the case of what Harari calls “destroying U.S. foreign policy,” for the better.

Harari is not at all interested in preserving the “liberal world order” for the sake of U.S. national security or the national security of any state. What he’s interested in is using American blood and treasure to prop up the “liberal world order”—a euphemism for the Western war machine and global surveillance system—to use as a scaffolding upon which he and Schwab will erect their global technocracy.

The technocrats know that China nor Russia can be counted on to fully cooperate with their transhumanist agenda and all that it entails—deindustrialization in the name of fighting “climate change,” transing all of the children and therefore sterilizing them, and ultimately forced depopulation, etc. And, beyond China or Russia, there is no power center they can parasitically commandeer to achieve their aims.

So the “liberal world order” must remain intact for the time being to achieve their goals.

They have penetrated, as Schwab has bragged, the cabinets of Western governments—not necessarily the whole of the CCP (which has its own ends) and certainly not the governing structure of Russia. All of their eggs are in the “liberal world order” basket. Were they routed there—particularly in the United States—their ambitions would be severely threatened.

So, it would seem that it’s once again up to the people of the United States to thwart the worst intentions of would-be totalitarians.