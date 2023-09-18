Another FBI Informant in Biden Case Was ‘Shut Down’ Before 2020 Election

Another whistleblower has come forward to reveal the behind-the-scenes efforts in the FBI to protect Hunter Biden (and his father Joe Biden by extension) back in 2020. A former FBI supervisor has informed Congress that the bureau’s Washington field office had a second “politically connected” informant giving them information for the investigation into the Biden crime family but was instructed to “shut down the source” before the 2020 presidential election.

“Retired Special Agent Timothy Thibault, the former No. 2 supervisor in the FBI’s Washington field office, told the House Judiciary Committee last week in a transcribed interview he was somewhat taken aback when he received the request from the lead agent in the Hunter Biden tax case in October 2020 to shut down the confidential human source (CHS),” reports Just the News.

“Thibault did not further identify the source in his testimony, but best-selling author Peter Schweizer told Just the News Sunday that he believes he is the person described in the transcript based on past comments from Thibault and after The New York Times recently suggested the FBI had received information in the Hunter Biden case from a ‘right-wing author,'” the report continues.

According to Schweizer, the FBI reached out to him in the fall of 2020, and he provided agents evidence related to potential criminal activity by the Biden family. Schweizer said his involvement was based on factual information and was not politically motivated.

“There are no ‘right-wing facts’ or ‘left-wing facts.’ There are only facts,” Schweizer said. “And of course, they happily accepted the unsubstantiated and unsourced dossier from Hillary Clinton’s lawyer without reservation.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan summoned Thibault for the interview as he investigates allegations that U. S. Attorney, David Weiss and is team did not follow normal investigative procedures when probing Hunter Biden and his family’s overseas business dealings. Thibault retired after revelations he had made anti-Trump posts on social media while an agent, and has been a target of sharp criticism from some Republicans, including Sen. Charles Grassley, (R-Iowa). But his testimony last week could open an entire new avenue of inquiry for congressional investigators trying to determine if the FBI or Justice Department thwarted certain avenues of inquiry into the Biden family as Joe Biden was preparing to become president.

According to a report from the New York Times, Thibault’s 25-year service record shows him to be nonpartisan, and he has “reeled in big names while investigating public corruption, sending two Democratic congressmen to prison and overseeing sensitive inquiries into the Clinton Foundation and the former governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, another Democrat.”

Flashback: Burisma CEO Told Informant He Was ‘Coerced’ Into Paying Bidens $10 Million Bribe

Thibault is not the first whistleblower who has revealed that the bureau was protecting the Bidens. IRS and FBI agents were hindered from investigating Joe and Hunter Biden, including obtaining search warrants, due to interference from the Biden transition team. He also testified that another informant brought information to the FBI and was similarly shut down.